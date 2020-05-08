Porter Robinson Reveals Set Times for Virtual Festival Secret Sky Tomorrow

Porter Robinson took to Twitter today to share the official set times for his forthcoming virtual festival Secret Sky.

As if fans weren't already pumped up, Porter made them want to run through a wall in anticipation by writing, "IM SO DAMNNN HYPEDD."

After announcing Secret Sky earlier this week, Porter Robinson dropped a flamethrower of a lineup only one day later, sending EDM Twitter into a frenzy. Appearing at the digital fest will be Madeon, San Holo, Jai Wolf, and G Jones, among other fan favorites in the bass and future subgenres.

The anticipation is now at a fever pitch less than 24 hours from the start of the livestream event, which marks the "Sad Machine" producer's first foray into today's robust virtual music livestreaming landscape. Secret Sky will also donate 100% of the funds raised from the event to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was unfortunately depleted of its funds recently.

You can tune into Secret Sky tomorrow, May 9th, at 11AM PST (2PM EST) and check out the full schedule below.

