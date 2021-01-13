Claude VonStroke, Charlotte de Witte, Tchami, More to Perform at Seismic Dance Event 2021

Seismic Dance Event plans to return May 21-23, 2021.
As we kick off 2021, the shred of hope for things to go back to the way they were has already begun to fade. However, there are still some music festivals who are persevering, including Seismic Dance Event. After postponing their spring and fall festivals in 2020, they are gearing up for their triumphant 2021 return with a stellar lineup. 

RealMusic Events recently announced plans to move forward with version 3.3 of their marquee festival, expanding the once two-day event to include an extra day from May 21-23, 2021. It will all take place at a new seven-acre venue located close to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. In order to comply with COVID-19 mandates, organizers are working closely with local Texas officials to ensure the safety of attendees, artists, and staff. 

"Seismic has always been an intimate boutique festival which is so crucial for that really special niche vibe," RealMusic Events co-founder Kelly Gray explained in a press release, "but it also plays in our favor in terms of the feasibility of our event taking place in May." 

In order to get fans hyped for the spring festivities, organizers have announced an incredible lineup curated to include some of the biggest names in house, techno, and the underground scene. Performing artists include Bob Moses, Charlotte de Witte, Claude VonStroke, Nicole Moudaber, Phantoms, Richie Hawtin, Sacha Robotti, Tchami, The Martinez Brothers, and Walker & Royce, among others.

Tickets for Seismic Dance Event 3.3 are on sale now, with General Admission starting at $99 for single-day and $199 for weekend passes. VIP weekend passes are also available for $299 and $129 for single-day. Click here for more information and to purchase your tickets. 

