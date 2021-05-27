Photos: Look Inside the Rainy Techno Utopia of Seismic Dance Event 2021

Seismic Dance Event 3.3 took place in Austin, Texas from May 21st to 23rd.

Austin's Seismic Dance Event returned for its third edition last weekend in what was a rainy utopia of house and techno music.

A slew of dance music's finest performed at Seismic Dance Event 3.3, such as Bob Moses, Claude VonStroke, Nicole Moudaber, Phantoms, Richie Hawtin, Sacha Robotti, Tchami, The Martinez Brothers, and Walker & Royce, among others. Check out the gallery below.

All photos by Jason Myers/Memorandum Media for EDM.com.

SEISMIC DANCE EVENT 2021

Photo from Seismic Dance Event's 2021 edition in Austin from May 21-23. Jason Myers/Memorandum Media for EDM.com

