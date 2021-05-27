Photos: Look Inside the Rainy Techno Utopia of Seismic Dance Event 2021
Austin's Seismic Dance Event returned for its third edition last weekend in what was a rainy utopia of house and techno music.
A slew of dance music's finest performed at Seismic Dance Event 3.3, such as Bob Moses, Claude VonStroke, Nicole Moudaber, Phantoms, Richie Hawtin, Sacha Robotti, Tchami, The Martinez Brothers, and Walker & Royce, among others. Check out the gallery below.
All photos by Jason Myers/Memorandum Media for EDM.com.
SEISMIC DANCE EVENT 2021
