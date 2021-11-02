Seismic Dance Event Adds AC Slater, Bonobo, Carl Craig, More to Lineup
Back in May, a cluster of dance music's finest performed at Seismic Dance Event 3.3, including Bob Moses, Claude VonStroke, Tchami, and Walker & Royce, among others. Now, nearly six months later, Seismic Dance Event is preparing for its return November 12-14.
Since its inception in 2018, Seismic has sought out to gather forward-thinking talent in an intimate environment. Austin's very own event powerhouse, RealMusic Events, produces a boutique music festival in Texas that showcases the live music capital of the world as a go-to destination for dance music.
Later this month, Austin's premier house and techno music festival will host their fourth edition at The Concourse Project, a new seven-acre venue run by the RealMusic Events team. The unique indoor-outdoor venue ensures all fetsival-goers are treated to world-class production across all three stages—not to mention the plethora of art installations, food trucks, and a multitude of special activations that establish the Seismic Dance Event as one of the region’s most immersive electronic fests.
Ahead of the event, organizers have announced an additional batch of artists to join the lineup. The bill now includes over 50 artists who are helping redefine the sounds of the underground, reinforcing Seismic Dance Event as a must-visit event for both techno traditionalists and house-heads.
You can check out the day-by-day artist schedule below.
Very few tickets for Seismic Dance Event 4.0 remain, with General Admission starting at $119.99 for a single-day pass and $249.99 for weekend passes. VIP weekend passes are also available for $359.99 and $129.99 for single-day.
Navigate here for more information and to purchase your tickets. You can check out the full lineup in alphabetical order below.
Lineup (A-Z):
AC Slater
Adriatique
Amelie Lens
ANNA
Bedouin
Ben Böhmer (live)
Black Coffee
Bleu Clair
Bonobo (dj set)
Booka Shade (live)
Carl Craig
Claptone
Cloonee
Damian Lazarus
Dom Dolla
Eats Everything
Eli Brown
HI-LO
HoneyLuv
Ida Engberg
Illyus & Barrientos
Jamie Jones
Jonas Rathsman
Kill Script
Kyle Walker
Kyle Watson
Latmun b2b Wheats
Luttrell
Mark Knight
Mason Maynard
Michael Bibi
Nina Kraviz
Öona Dahl
Pan-Pot
Patrice Bäumel
Patrick Topping
Rebūke
Regard
Reinier Zonneveld (Live)
Rinzen
Satori (live)
Seth Troxler
SOHMI
Solardo
Stephan Bodzin (live)
Steve Darko
Tom & Collins
Township Rebellion
Volac
Will Clarke
Yotto
