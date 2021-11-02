Seismic Dance Event Adds AC Slater, Bonobo, Carl Craig, More to Lineup

Back in May, a cluster of dance music's finest performed at Seismic Dance Event 3.3, including Bob Moses, Claude VonStroke, Tchami, and Walker & Royce, among others. Now, nearly six months later, Seismic Dance Event is preparing for its return November 12-14.

Since its inception in 2018, Seismic has sought out to gather forward-thinking talent in an intimate environment. Austin's very own event powerhouse, RealMusic Events, produces a boutique music festival in Texas that showcases the live music capital of the world as a go-to destination for dance music.

Seismic Dance Event. Alexis Sturm

Later this month, Austin's premier house and techno music festival will host their fourth edition at The Concourse Project, a new seven-acre venue run by the RealMusic Events team. The unique indoor-outdoor venue ensures all fetsival-goers are treated to world-class production across all three stages—not to mention the plethora of art installations, food trucks, and a multitude of special activations that establish the Seismic Dance Event as one of the region’s most immersive electronic fests.

Ahead of the event, organizers have announced an additional batch of artists to join the lineup. The bill now includes over 50 artists who are helping redefine the sounds of the underground, reinforcing Seismic Dance Event as a must-visit event for both techno traditionalists and house-heads.

You can check out the day-by-day artist schedule below.

Seismic Dance Event flyer for their fourth edition running November 12th - 14th, 2021.

Very few tickets for Seismic Dance Event 4.0 remain, with General Admission starting at $119.99 for a single-day pass and $249.99 for weekend passes. VIP weekend passes are also available for $359.99 and $129.99 for single-day.

Navigate here for more information and to purchase your tickets. You can check out the full lineup in alphabetical order below.

Lineup (A-Z):

AC Slater

Adriatique

Amelie Lens

ANNA

Bedouin

Ben Böhmer (live)

Black Coffee

Bleu Clair

Bonobo (dj set)

Booka Shade (live)

Carl Craig

Claptone

Cloonee

Damian Lazarus

Dom Dolla

Eats Everything

Eli Brown

HI-LO

HoneyLuv

Ida Engberg

Illyus & Barrientos

Jamie Jones

Jonas Rathsman

Kill Script

Kyle Walker

Kyle Watson

Latmun b2b Wheats

Luttrell

Mark Knight

Mason Maynard

Michael Bibi

Nina Kraviz

Öona Dahl

Pan-Pot

Patrice Bäumel

Patrick Topping

Rebūke

Regard

Reinier Zonneveld (Live)

Rinzen

Satori (live)

Seth Troxler

SOHMI

Solardo

Stephan Bodzin (live)

Steve Darko

Tom & Collins

Township Rebellion

Volac

Will Clarke

Yotto

FOLLOW SEISMIC DANCE EVENT:

Website: seismicdanceevent.com

Facebook: facebook.com/seismicdanceevent

Twitter: twitter.com/SeismicTX

Instagram: instagram.com/seismicdanceevent