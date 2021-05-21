After Charlotte de Witte Visa Issue, Seismic Dance Event Secures ZHU's Blacklizt Within 24 Hours of Festival

The prep that goes into a music festival is months—and sometimes years—in the making. And when an artist needs to back out at the last minute due to an unavoidable situation, the stakes are high. When Austin's Seismic Dance Event was faced with this issue, organizers handled the curveball like true professionals.

Due to visa issues, techno superstar Charlotte de Witte informed her fans yesterday that she would no longer be able to move forward with her scheduled performances in Tempe, Las Vegas, and her headlining set at Seismic.

"We've been trying every possible way to make it work but it's been a race against time," de Witte tweeted. "A race that we sadly lost."

In an impressive feat of crisis management, Seismic went on to recruit none other than Blacklizt, the nom de plume of the enigmatic ZHU, to replace de Witte for the headlining spot. They did this in no less than 24 hours.

Charlotte de Witte is known for throwing down gripping techno DJ sets and Blacklizt—ZHU's brooding alter ego—is an ideal substitute for the fest.

Seismic Dance Event 3.3 kicks off today, May 21st through May 23rd, 2021. Set to take the stage will be Bob Moses, Claude VonStroke, Nicole Moudaber, Phantoms, Richie Hawtin, Sacha Robotti, Tchami, The Martinez Brothers, and Walker & Royce, among others.

