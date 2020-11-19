Carl Cox, Sasha More to Perform "Set For Love" Livestream Fundraiser for World Children's Day

The charity Last Night A DJ Saved My Life (LNADJ) has announced they will be hosting another Set for Love event this Friday, November 20th for World Children's Day. The livestream will raise funds to support children in developing countries with an all-star lineup featuring some of the best acts in electronic music. The ten-hour mixing marathon will go live on Beatport’s Twitch channel from 3PM to 1 AM GMT (10AM to 9PM ET).

Taking the virtual stage this Friday will be house and techno superstars Carl Cox, Sasha, and Kevin Saunderson. Joining them will be a variety of artists from around the world, including Josh Butler, Maxinne Garman, wAFF, Anna Tur, Fernanda Martins, Fatima Hajji, and Miss Monique.

Sasha will be taking the decks from a special Ibiza location, Cox will be performing his mesmerizing brand of house music from the land down under, and Saunderson is set to debut his new project The Saundersons. The latter is truly a special performance you will not want to miss as it features Kevin playing back-to-back with his sons, The Saunderson Brothers, with his wife Ann on vocals.

"This is what music is all about, bringing people together for the greater good," Kevin Saunderson said. "I’m looking forward to playing alongside Carl Cox, Sasha, and my musical family again, all the way from Detroit."

According to a press release, funds raised during the stream will be directed to grassroots projects in developing countries—including Tanzania, Uganda, The Philippines, and Nepal—to cultivate a sustainable future for children, young people, and their families. The funds will be used to deliver food and water, education, safety, and trauma rehabilitation.

The fundraiser is not only exclusive to the big name artists. This weekend will also see more than 700 DJs from over 50 countries, who have registered to play their own Set For Love. This is the third such event organized by LNADJ, with the previous two earning over £80,000. The funds went to the charity's COVID-19 Relief Appeal, which provided food, water, and medical supplies to vulnerable communities in developing countries.

To stream Set For Love's World Children's Day Fundraiser, head here on Friday, November 20th. You can also donate here.