Over 2,000 DJs Will Perform at Upcoming COVID-19 Relief Livestream

The charity organization Last Night A DJ Saved My Life (LNADJ) has announced an absolutely gargantuan COVID-19 relief livestream event. Dubbed SetForLove, the event will feature over 2,000 DJs, who will be performing in hopes of raising money to support African countries affected by the pandemic.

While the full lineup is yet to be announced, organizers have promised that some big names will be taking the virtual stage. Artists are encouraged to sign up for a performance slot and when they're accepted, they will choose a platform and be given a donation link to join the fundraising effort.

The founder of LNADJ, Jonny Lee, spoke about how just a small donation can make a massive difference in people's lives.

"In this current moment, we were able to contemplate the most effective and simple way for LNADJ and the dance music community to come together and make an urgently needed difference in such a beautiful way. We’re calling on DJs of all levels, whether amateur or professional, to get involved. The same goes for promoters, record labels and all within the electronic music industry. Whether you’re streaming to thousands of fans or your friends and family, you really can make a difference. Just £20 can feed a family in Uganda for a month."

SetForLove will take place from May 8th to May 10th on a number of platforms, including Instagram, Mixcloud, Facebook, and YouTube. For more information on this behemoth of a charity show and to register for a time-slot, check out the official website here.