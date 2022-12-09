Seven Lions Announces Massive 2023 Headlining Tour
Seven Lions has announced "Beyond the Veil - The Journey III," an expansive headlining tour in support his eponymous debut album.
Beyond The Veil dropped back on October 21st and features 12 original tracks. Fans dove into Lions' world of melodic bass in the album, which beautifully incorporated many other sub-genres and blended elements of magic with reality.
Read more about Beyond The Veil here and check out the album below ahead of the tour, which kicks off in April 2023.
Seven Lions is taking his debut album, "Beyond The Veil" on the road in 2023.
Check out the full list of "Beyond the Veil - The Journey III" tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now and you can grab yours here.
Seven Lions' "Beyond the Veil - The Journey III" Tour Dates:
Sat Apr 01 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
Sun Apr 02 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theater *
Thu Apr 06 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Sat Apr 08 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles State Historic Park
Wed Apr 12 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater
Thu Apr 13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Sat Apr 15 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Sun Apr 16 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater
Wed April 19 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
Fri Apr 21 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Sat Apr 22 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Wed Apr 26 – Tallahassee, FL – Potbelly’s *
Fri Apr 28 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood *
Sat Apr 29 – Orlando, FL – Lot 54 at The Vanguard
Tue May 02 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Wed May 03 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Thu May 04 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa *
Fri May 05 – Washington, DC – Echostage
Sat May 06 – Washington, DC – Echostage
Wed May 10 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks *
Thu May 11 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
Fri May 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
Sat May 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Thu May 18 – Quebec City, QC – Theatre Capitole
Fri May 19 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Sat May 20 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Fri May 26 – Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Mirage
Wed May 31 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre *
Thu Jun 01 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Fri Jun 02 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
Sat Jun 03 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago
Sun Jun 04 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
Wed Jun 7 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater *
Thu Jun 8 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House
Fri Jun 09 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair Amphitheater
Sat Jun 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Wed Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri Jun 16 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *
* Non-Live Nation Dates
