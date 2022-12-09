Seven Lions Announces Massive 2023 Headlining Tour

Seven Lions has announced "Beyond the Veil - The Journey III," an expansive headlining tour in support his eponymous debut album.

Beyond The Veil dropped back on October 21st and features 12 original tracks. Fans dove into Lions' world of melodic bass in the album, which beautifully incorporated many other sub-genres and blended elements of magic with reality.

Read more about Beyond The Veil here and check out the album below ahead of the tour, which kicks off in April 2023.

Check out the full list of "Beyond the Veil - The Journey III" tour dates below. Tickets are on sale now and you can grab yours here.

Sat Apr 01 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Sun Apr 02 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theater *

Thu Apr 06 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sat Apr 08 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles State Historic Park

Wed Apr 12 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater

Thu Apr 13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Sat Apr 15 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sun Apr 16 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Wed April 19 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

Fri Apr 21 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Sat Apr 22 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Wed Apr 26 – Tallahassee, FL – Potbelly’s *

Fri Apr 28 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood *

Sat Apr 29 – Orlando, FL – Lot 54 at The Vanguard

Tue May 02 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Wed May 03 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Thu May 04 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa *

Fri May 05 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Sat May 06 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Wed May 10 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks *

Thu May 11 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

Fri May 12 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

Sat May 13 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu May 18 – Quebec City, QC – Theatre Capitole

Fri May 19 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Sat May 20 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Fri May 26 – Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Mirage

Wed May 31 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre *

Thu Jun 01 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Fri Jun 02 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Sat Jun 03 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago

Sun Jun 04 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Wed Jun 7 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater *

Thu Jun 8 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House

Fri Jun 09 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair Amphitheater

Sat Jun 10 – Las Vegas, NV – Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Wed Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Jun 16 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

* Non-Live Nation Dates



