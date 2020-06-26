Seven Lions Announces Forthcoming Livestream with "Classic Trance Set"

OG Seven Lions fans should be whipping out their calendars and marking next Thursday down with a thick Sharpie because he just announced some big news. The electronic kingpin took to Twitter today to announce the third iteration of his biweekly "Visions" livestream series in which he will be performing a "classic trance set."

While he has strayed from his signature trance style in recent years, its influence in his current sound is unambiguous. Whether its a melodic dubstep jam courtesy of his Ophelia Records imprint or a rave-ready psy-trance behemoth from his Abraxis side project, he imbues each release with the euphoric sonic flair of the genre that initially inspired him.

Joining Seven Lions for "Visions #3" are fellow trance heavyweights Ilan Bluestone and Gabriel & Dresden as well as psy-trance fan favorite Blastoyz and rising house duo Gem&Tauri and it's all going down via Seven Lions' Twitch channel.

You can RSVP to the stream, which is going down on Thursday, July 2nd from 6PM to 11PM PDT (9PM - 2AM ET) here.

FOLLOW SEVEN LIONS:

Facebook: facebook.com/SevenLions

Twitter: twitter.com/SevenLionsMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/sevenlionsmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2BaKlKy