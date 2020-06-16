Seven Lions Announces Drive-In Raves In Arizona Next Weekend

As artists and promoters scramble to find innovative ways to deliver live music in the post-apocalyptic musical landscape precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Seven Lions is throwing his hat into the drive-in rave game. He recently announced his "Park ‘N Rave" concerts, where he'll host two twin drive-in shows in Chandler, Arizona.

The melodic dubstep don and Ophelia Records label boss took to Twitter to announce that tickets to his forthcoming drive-in concerts, which will go down on Friday, June 26th and Saturday, June 27th are now on sale.

Seven Lions' "Tailgate Series" follows an influx of drive-in raves around the globe, including one hosted by Carnage at the same venue, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.

Partying during such a delicate time in our country in terms of safety does, of course, come with stringent guidelines. According to the "Event Rules" laid out on the official ticketing site, revelers are welcome to get out of their vehicles provided that they remain within their designated area for the duration of the show. They may only leave their allotted space to use the restroom. Moreover, patrons are not permitted to sit atop their vehicles and they must not fill their cars with more people than there are seats.

You can purchase your tickets to Seven Lions' "Park ‘N Rave" shows in Chandler here.

FOLLOW SEVEN LIONS:

Facebook: facebook.com/SevenLions

Twitter: twitter.com/SevenLionsMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/sevenlionsmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/2BaKlKy