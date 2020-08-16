Join Our Watch Party for Seven Lions' Gorge Amphitheatre Stream, Now Live

Following his August 10th announcement, Seven Lions is set to air a highly anticipated livestream set that was filmed at one of the world's most idyllic live music venues, the Gorge Amphitheatre.

To celebrate the event, we teamed up with Crewtify and allnight.fm for a can't-miss watch party for diehard Seven Lions fans. Join us to watch the melodic dubstep and trance kingpin throw down at the illustrious amphitheatre at 6PM PT (9PM ET). Considering the fact that the Gorge is one of the most famous and beautiful concert venues the music industry has to offer, Seven Lions' two-hour set could end up emerging as one of the best of the COVID-19 era.

You can join the EDM.com x Crewtify x allnight.fm watch party here.

