Seven Lions Announces Ophelia Records Label Tour With Blanke, Kill The Noise, More
Publish date:

Au5 will also be releasing his debut single on Seven Lions' flagship label this Friday.
Maggie Patinelli

Au5 will also be releasing his debut single on Seven Lions' flagship label this Friday.

To round out a remarkable year of releases on his venerated Ophelia Records imprint, Seven Lions has tapped a handful of label favorites to join him on the road this fall. 

The tour, dubbed "Seven Lions and Ophelia Present: Pantheon," will feature the likes of Jason Ross, Kill The Noise, Last Heroes, Trivecta, Wooli, XaviGem & Tauri, and EDM.com Class of 2021 artist Blanke. Tour dates span all across the United States including California, Texas, and Colorado, with more set to be announced soon. 

Pantheon Tour Poster

Seven Lions and Ophelia Present: Pantheon tour flyer.

Alongside the announcement of the tour comes the news that Au5 is scheduled to release his debut single on Ophelia Records this Friday. The track is titled "The Paper Owl" and will feature Arehlai. You can pre-save it here.

attack attack!
MUSIC RELEASES

Attack Attack! Release Metalcore and Bass Hybrid, "Fade With Me" [Premiere]

Haunting keys and and a mind-bending drop set the tone in the versatile band's new crossover banger.

charlotte de witte
GEAR + TECH

Sensorium Galaxy Announces Metaverse DJ Sets from Charlotte de Witte

The Belgian techno titan will perform within the PRISM metaverse.

Tickets for "Seven Lions and Ophelia Present: Pantheon" will go on sale Friday, July 16th at 10AM local time.

FOLLOW OPHELIA RECORDS:

Website: opheliarecords.com
Facebook: facebook.com/OpheliaRecords
Twitter: twitter.com/OpheliaRecords
Instagram: instagram.com/ophelia_records

