Seven Lions Announces Summer 2021 Red Rocks Show

The Ophelia Records boss will take over Red Rocks with Andrew Bayer, MitiS, and Gem & Tauri.

As COVID-19 lockdown restrictions worldwide finally begin to ease up, music fans are thrilled to be getting back to live events, especially at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater.

Since the venue's organizers revealed a return to full capacity beginning June 21st, they've been announcing new events at a breakneck pace. Melodic dubstep star and Ophelia Records label head Seven Lions is the latest to unveil an upcoming headlining performance at the fabled open venue, sharing the news in a tweet and revealing a stacked supporting lineup.

The event, billed as "Seven Lions Presents Higher Love," will feature special guest and Anjunabeats star Andrew Bayer along with Ophelia mainstays MitiS and Gem & Tauri. Check out Seven Lions' announcement below.

Seven Lions' last performance with MitiS and Gem & Tauri in tow was a special Halloween-themed livestream event last year, where Kill The Noise also appeared. This time around the artists will be performing in-person for nearly 10,000 eager fans on July 28th, just over one month after Red Rocks makes the shift to full capacity events.

Tickets for "Seven Lions Presents Higher Love" will be on sale Friday, May 28th at 10AM MT. For more information, visit Red Rocks' official website.

