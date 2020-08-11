Seven Lions is Streaming a Set from the Iconic Gorge Amphitheatre This Weekend

Seven Lions is touching down in Washington for a can't-miss livestream event at one of the world's most scenic venues, the Gorge Amphitheatre.

This Saturday, the melodic dubstep and trance maven will air a special livestream performance that was filmed at the Gorge. Considering the amphitheatre's unquestioned status as one of the most highly coveted performance venues the music industry has to offer due to its idyllic setting, the two-hour set has the potential to be one of the best to emerge from the COVID-19 epoch.

Insomniac took to social media to announce the event, inviting fans to "Get ready to dance, cry & headbang as we experience these surreal moments together."

Rising duo Gem & Tauri will also appear at the stream. You can tune into Seven Lions' performance on Saturday, August 15th at 6PM PT (9PM ET) here.

