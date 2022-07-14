SG Lewis Announces First North American Tour In Three Years

Last week brought two new releases from SG Lewis, marking the introduction of "the two worlds" he's been musically creating in the studio the last 18 months.

They'll soon come to life on a recently announced North American tour, scheduled to touch down in 23 cities this fall. Notably, it will be the Brit's first full tour on the continent since 2019.

"I’m buzzing to be playing in some cities I’ve wanted to visit for so long, and so excited to bring you a completely new live show," Lewis said in a press release.

Three festival performances—Splash House in Palm Springs, Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas and Portola in San Francisco—will unofficially kick off the run before it hits a slew of venues in the United States and Canada. These include the Brooklyn Mirage in New York City, Radius in Chicago, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver.

Pre-sale tickets are live now, with general on-sale beginning here on Friday, July 15th at 10AM local time.

Check out Lewis' full tour schedule below.

c/o Universal Music

