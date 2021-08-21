August 21, 2021
Shambhala 2022 Dates Have Been Revealed
Publish date:

"The countdown starts now, we can’t wait to go back home!"
Author:

Jarett Lopez

After the unfortunate postponement of the famed Canadian music festival two years in a row, Shambhala is set to return to the Salmo River Ranch next summer.

The 23rd edition of the family-run festival was initially slated for July 2020, but due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns the gathering was rescheduled for late August 2021. Unfortunately, the event was then shelved for a second time earlier this year.

Alas, thousands of attendees will be welcomed to return to the festival for what may very well be the greatest "Farmily" reunion of all-time from July 22nd to 25th, 2022. 

Organizers have not yet announced a lineup for the 2022 event, but fans are safe to expect a stellar list of artists for the grand return of the festival. Over 300 performers were booked for the 2020 edition, including some of EDM's most popular Canadian artists such as Black Tiger Sex Machine, and REZZ. Performances from RL Grime, Subtronics, Marc Rebillet, SLANDER, and many more were also on the docket.

