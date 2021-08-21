Shambhala 2022 Dates Have Been Revealed

"The countdown starts now, we can’t wait to go back home!"

After the unfortunate postponement of the famed Canadian music festival two years in a row, Shambhala is set to return to the Salmo River Ranch next summer.

The 23rd edition of the family-run festival was initially slated for July 2020, but due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns the gathering was rescheduled for late August 2021. Unfortunately, the event was then shelved for a second time earlier this year.

Alas, thousands of attendees will be welcomed to return to the festival for what may very well be the greatest "Farmily" reunion of all-time from July 22nd to 25th, 2022.

Organizers have not yet announced a lineup for the 2022 event, but fans are safe to expect a stellar list of artists for the grand return of the festival. Over 300 performers were booked for the 2020 edition, including some of EDM's most popular Canadian artists such as Black Tiger Sex Machine, and REZZ. Performances from RL Grime, Subtronics, Marc Rebillet, SLANDER, and many more were also on the docket.

Tickets originally purchased for the 2020 edition of Shambhala that were bumped to the following year will now be automatically moved to 2022. Additionally, the tickets are transferable to the next three years—so they are good for 2023 and 2024 as well.

According to the official Shambhala website, an email will be sent out in the coming months wherein ticket-holders will be able to fill out a Transfer Form to determine their desired year of attendance. To find out more information, navigate here.

