Full 2020 Lineup Announced for Shambhala Music Festival

After being voted North America's best festival by DJ Mag last year, Shambhala Music Festival, Canada's longest-running independent music gathering, will return for its 23rd edition.

Despite being produced without any corporate sponsorship, the family-run festival has grown into a cultural phenomenon and rite of passage for Canadian EDM fans. Last year's lineup was full of EDM heavyweights including Silk City, Kaskade, Zeds Dead, ZHU, Excision, Nero, Rusko and TroyBoi.

Don Idio

The full 2020 lineup was just announced and does not disappoint. Headliners include some of EDM's biggest Canadian artists like Black Tiger Sex Machine, Ekali and Rezz. Also topping the list are RL Grime, Subtronics, Richie Hawtin, and SLANDER. Over 17,000 people will travel "home" to Shambhala from July 24th-27th, 2020 on the founder's family's Salmo River Ranch.

Jarett Lopez

Over 300 artists will perform over the four-day festival. Each stage will have its own headliner, including Claptone, Malaa, Tycho, What So Not, 1788-L, DESTRUCTO, Justin Martin, WHIPPED CREAM, LSDream, PEEKABOO, Seven Lions and more.

Shambhala Music Festival

Shambhala has six stages that are open from noon to 6:00 AM every day of the festival, each operates as a separate venue with its own teams, production and uniquely curated sound. The Village is the dedicated bass stage, for instance.

Shambhala Music Festival

Carefully hidden in the woods of Shambhala is the mysterious and funky Fractal Forest stage, known for its unique mix of breaks, glitch hop, house, DnB, turntablism, hip hop and of course straight-up funk. This year's Fractal Forest lineup includes hip-hop legend DJ Premier, along with Marc Rebillet, Malaa, The Funk Hunters, Dr. Fresch and more.

Shambhala Music Festival

The stage where the opening ceremonies take place is also home to one of the most diverse stages at Shambhala. Surrounded by the Grove Art Gallery, Tea Hive and Cedar Lounge, The Grove Stage is known for booking hip-hop and jazz-influenced acts. This year's line up includes female hip-hop artist, Leikeli47, jazz fusion artist Masego, as well as Mad Zach, Sir Spyro, Handsome Tiger and more.

Shambhala Music Festival

Living Room, also known as the beach stage is the most chill stage at Shambhala, boasts daytime dance, yoga and fitness workshops as well as a nighttime a mix of chillwave, ambient, disco and soul. This year's lineup includes Grammy-nominated Tycho and UK DJ legend Greg Wilson along with Hawk., Jeremy Sole, Steve Raskin (Fort Knox 5) and more.

Shambhala Music Festival

Right in the middle downtown Shambhala is the AMP Stage, featuring a wide range of genres but known for its experimental and bass sounds that can be heard across the farm. This year's AMP Stage line up includes Tipper, Skream, Space Jesus, Charlesthefirst, and more.

Shambhala Music Festival

The Pagoda is the unofficial main stage of Shambhala with its iconic, three-story structure and lasers that can be seen from across the farm. This stage features several genres from bass to trance to house and is home to the biggest artists to visit the farm.

Don Idio

This year's Pagoda stage line up includes Black Tiger Sex Machine, Rezz, Subtronics, Richie Hawtin, Claptone and more.

Shambhala Music Festival

Extra early bird and early bird tickets are already sold out. General admission tickets grant access to the festival at 8:00 AM on Friday, July 24th to Monday, July 27th 2020.

General admission tickets are still available at $450CAD plus tax here. They include tent camping and parking. Full ticket, lodging, and payment plan details are available here.

