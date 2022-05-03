Here Are the Stage-By-Stage Lineups for Shambhala Music Festival 2022

Ahem: there are only 81 days until Shambhala.

After a two-year hiatus, Shambhala Music Festival—Canada's longest-running independent dance music gathering—will return for its 23rd edition from July 22-25, 2022. In anticipation of the return to the farm, organizers have now unveiled Shambhala's stage-by-stage lineups, highlighting one per day.

Having trouble deciphering each stage? To make life easier, we've rounded up each lineup below.

SHAMBHALA 2022: THE VILLAGE STAGE

The Village Stage is a unique experience as attendees have the option of roaming the crowd at ground-level or climbing the stairs to the treehouse, where walkways above weave and intertwine around the entirety of The Village’s parameters.

At the end of Shambhala 2019, organizers announced they were demolishing the stage to make way for something bigger and better. Not only will this year mark the grand reveal of the revamped Village Stage, but there will also be a surprise set. In addition, Dion Timmer, Delta Heavy, Rudimental, Virtual Riot and more will perform.

Shambhala Music Festival

SHAMBHALA 2022: THE AMP STAGE

Located in the downtown core at Shambhala, The Amp Stage hosts the opening set on Thursday, courtesy of SkiiTour. This year, the stage will host Mr. Carmack, TOKiMONSTA, What So Not, Of The Trees and Mersiv, among others.

The Amp Stage will also showcase Deep, Dark and Dangerous talents, including the likes of Truth and Wraz. A Hundred Drums, Def3, longwalkshortdock and more will also perform here.

Shambhala Music Festival

SHAMBHALA 2022: FRACTAL FOREST

The Fractal Forest is situated deep within Shambhala. On Friday, Westwood Recordings will host a takeover with performances from The Funk Hunters, Defunk, Chali 2na, Krafty Kuts, Moontricks, Smalltown DJs and RUMPUS, among others. Dr. Fresch's House Call Records will take over the Fractal Forest at midnight on Sunday.

Shambhala Music Festival

SHAMBHALA 2022: THE GROVE

Deep in the forest is a welcoming dancefloor surrounded by towering cedar trees, lush pathways, creative installations and lounge areas.

Showcasing a wide array of sounds, The Grove has something for everyone. You can catch Channel Tres, The Librarian, bbno$, ATYYA, The Lazy Syrup Orchestra, Desert Hearts' Mikey Lion & Porky, OAKK and many more at The Grove this year.

Shambhala Music Festival

SHAMBHALA 2022: THE LIVING ROOM

Many people call Shambhala home, and every home has a living room. Enjoy the familiar, chilled-out Living Room vibe that keeps the good times rolling while you take a dip in the Salmo River.

Disco, funk, soul and groove by day transforms into a mix of tasteful house vibes and all other sorts of electronica by night. The 2022 Living Room boasts Greg Wilson, Mark Farina, Miguel Migs, Fort Knox Five, Average Citizens, Naturalist and more.

Shambhala Music Festival

SHAMBHALA 2022: THE PAGODA

The Pagoda is a temple, a seven-story house of worship that has been designed by The Pagoda Stage Druids as a symbol of the collective love felt by the Shambhala hive mind. This year, catch Boogie T, Chris Lake, Chris Lorenzo, CloZee, Justin Martin, Nostalix, Subtronics, Grandtheft and many more at The Pagoda.

Shambhala Music Festival

While the festival is over 90% sold-out, general admission tickets are still available at $525 CAD plus tax here. They include tent camping and parking. Full ticket, lodging, and payment plan details are available here.

