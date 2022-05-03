Skip to main content
Here Are the Stage-By-Stage Lineups for Shambhala Music Festival 2022

Here Are the Stage-By-Stage Lineups for Shambhala Music Festival 2022

The 23rd edition of Shambhala will include performances fromWhat So Not, CloZee, TOKiMONSTA, Subtronics and more.

Concert Socks

The 23rd edition of Shambhala will include performances fromWhat So Not, CloZee, TOKiMONSTA, Subtronics and more.

Ahem: there are only 81 days until Shambhala.

After a two-year hiatus, Shambhala Music Festival—Canada's longest-running independent dance music gathering—will return for its 23rd edition from July 22-25, 2022. In anticipation of the return to the farm, organizers have now unveiled Shambhala's stage-by-stage lineups, highlighting one per day.

Having trouble deciphering each stage? To make life easier, we've rounded up each lineup below.

SHAMBHALA 2022: THE VILLAGE STAGE

The Village Stage is a unique experience as attendees have the option of roaming the crowd at ground-level or climbing the stairs to the treehouse, where walkways above weave and intertwine around the entirety of The Village’s parameters. 

At the end of Shambhala 2019, organizers announced they were demolishing the stage to make way for something bigger and better. Not only will this year mark the grand reveal of the revamped Village Stage, but there will also be a surprise set. In addition, Dion Timmer, Delta Heavy, Rudimental, Virtual Riot and more will perform.

The Village 2022

SHAMBHALA 2022: THE AMP STAGE

Located in the downtown core at Shambhala, The Amp Stage hosts the opening set on Thursday, courtesy of SkiiTour. This year, the stage will host Mr. Carmack, TOKiMONSTA, What So Not, Of The Trees and Mersiv, among others.

The Amp Stage will also showcase Deep, Dark and Dangerous talents, including the likes of Truth and Wraz. A Hundred Drums, Def3, longwalkshortdock and more will also perform here.

AMP 2022

SHAMBHALA 2022: FRACTAL FOREST

The Fractal Forest is situated deep within Shambhala. On Friday, Westwood Recordings will host a takeover with performances from The Funk Hunters, Defunk, Chali 2na, Krafty Kuts, Moontricks, Smalltown DJs and RUMPUS, among others. Dr. Fresch's House Call Records will take over the Fractal Forest at midnight on Sunday.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

shambhala
EVENTS

Here Are the Stage-By-Stage Lineups for Shambhala Music Festival 2022

The 23rd edition of Shambhala will include performances fromWhat So Not, CloZee, TOKiMONSTA, Subtronics and more.

By Carlie Belbin53 seconds ago
EDC LV 2021-FIRE WORKS-Brian Rapaport Photo_21
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas Announces Stage-By-Stage Lineups for 2022 Festival

Insomniac has announced the artists for all nine stages of EDC Las Vegas 2022, including the new bionicJUNGLE.

By Brian Rapaport9 minutes ago
glen-wheeler-gN3oQVVJDYo-unsplash
EVENTS

Red Bull Guest House Returns to Host Curated Electronic Music Events for Miami Grand Prix Weekend

Red Bull Guest House takes over the luxury Faena Miami Beach hotel May 6-8 with a stellar roster of curators.

By Cameron Sunkel40 minutes ago
Fractal Forest

SHAMBHALA 2022: THE GROVE

Deep in the forest is a welcoming dancefloor surrounded by towering cedar trees, lush pathways, creative installations and lounge areas.

Showcasing a wide array of sounds, The Grove has something for everyone. You can catch Channel Tres, The Librarian, bbno$, ATYYA, The Lazy Syrup Orchestra, Desert Hearts' Mikey Lion & Porky, OAKK and many more at The Grove this year.

The Grove 2022

SHAMBHALA 2022: THE LIVING ROOM

Many people call Shambhala home, and every home has a living room. Enjoy the familiar, chilled-out Living Room vibe that keeps the good times rolling while you take a dip in the Salmo River.

Disco, funk, soul and groove by day transforms into a mix of tasteful house vibes and all other sorts of electronica by night. The 2022 Living Room boasts Greg Wilson, Mark Farina, Miguel Migs, Fort Knox Five, Average Citizens, Naturalist and more. 

Living Room - Shambhala

SHAMBHALA 2022: THE PAGODA

The Pagoda is a temple, a seven-story house of worship that has been designed by The Pagoda Stage Druids as a symbol of the collective love felt by the Shambhala hive mind. This year, catch Boogie T, Chris Lake, Chris Lorenzo, CloZee, Justin Martin, Nostalix, Subtronics, Grandtheft and many more at The Pagoda.

Pagoda 2022

While the festival is over 90% sold-out, general admission tickets are still available at $525 CAD plus tax here. They include tent camping and parking. Full ticket, lodging, and payment plan details are available here.

FOLLOW SHAMBHALA FESTIVAL:

Website: shambhalamusicfestival.com
Facebook: facebook.com/shambhalamusicfestival
Twitter: twitter.com/shambhala_mf
Instagram: instagram.com/shambhala_mf
YouTube: youtube.com/user/ShambhalaMusicFest
Spotify: spoti.fi/3KIQ3SP

Related

Shambhala Music Festival 2019 Opening Ceremonies The Grove Stage
EVENTS

Full 2020 Lineup Announced for Shambhala Music Festival

The 23rd edition will include BTSM, Ekali, Rezz, RL Grime and Subtronics and more.

Shambhala Music Festival
EVENTS

Shambhala 2022 Dates Have Been Revealed

"The countdown starts now, we can’t wait to go back home!"

Shambhala Music Festival
EVENTS

Shambhala Music Festival Announces 2021 Dates

"We look forward to safely returning to the dancefloor with you in 2021."

BobbyTamez38
INTERVIEWS

Unraveling the Mysteries of Shambhala Music Festival

The Founder of Shambhala Music Festival unpacks the secrets of his exceptional Canadian wonderland.

Pagoda - Shambhala MF
EVENTS

Shambhala Music Festival Postponed to 2022 Due to Uncertainty of COVID-19

A statement shared by organizers cited "too many unknowns right now."

Shambhala Music Festival 2019 - Cedar Grove
EVENTS

Shambhala Music Festival to Open a Campground for Summer 2021

While festival season is still very much up in the air, Shambhala has given fans something to look forward to in summer 2021.

Caspian
EVENTS

What So Not, CloZee, TOKiMONSTA, More to Headline Shambhala Music Festival 2022

The beloved BC festival will return to the Salmo River Ranch this summer.

Shambhala Music Festival 2019
NEWS

Shambhala Music Festival Releases Official Aftermovie

Shambhala Music Festival is already drumming up interest for 2020.