Giveaway: Win Tickets to Shambhala 2022 and Free VitaPLUR, the World's First "Rave Supplement Gum"

Enter now for a chance to win two passes to Shambhala 2022.

Concert Socks

Aiming to provide effective solutions for harm reduction at dance music events, VitaPLUR is here to stay.

The company behind the world's first "rave supplement gum,” VitaPLUR and its line of products aims to promote wellness. Its products, the brand says, provide a steady stream of supplements for ravers who are enjoying themselves on the dancefloor.

"We leveraged chewing gum as the ultimate sublingual delivery system," explained VitaPLUR founder DJ Gilbert in a statement. "Since gum is allowed into nearly every venue it provides a simple and easy way to keep ravers safer and the days that follow more relaxed. The gum truly speaks for itself."

VitaPLUR's “E-BOOST” line was the first magnesium- and antioxidant-infused supplement gum after launching in 2018, according to a press release issued to EDM.com, which noted it utilizes an ingredient delivery process three times more potent in comparison to similar products. Now, VitaPLUR is using that same technology on "Pre-boost," a “first-of-its-kind pre-workout gum” that is said to increase the body's own nitrous oxide production by 230%.

EDM.com has teamed up with VitaPLUR for a special giveaway, offering free passes to to Shambhala Music Festival 2022, taking place July 22-25 in British Columbia, Canada). Read on to find out more about the prizes and how to take part.

VitaPLUR EDM.com Giveaway Prizes

  • 2x Tickets to Shambhala Music Festival 2022
  • 3x Packs of Vitaplur Grape Fruit
  • 3x Packs of Vitaplur Elderberry
  • 3x Packs of Vitaplur Cosmic Mojito
  • 3x Packs of Vitaplur Cool Mint

To enter the giveaway, follow @edm and @vitaplur on Instagram, save and like the post below, and tag three friends. More comments means more entries, and you'll get bonus entries for sharing the post.

You can find out more about VitaPLUR here.

