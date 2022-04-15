What So Not, CloZee, TOKiMONSTA, More to Headline Shambhala Music Festival 2022

The countdown to Shambhala is officially on.

Following not one, but two postponements due to the global pandemic, Canada's longest-running independent music gathering is set to return. At long last, the 23rd edition of Shambhala is set to take place from July 22nd to 25th, 2022.

With the fest less than 100 days away, Shambhala organizers have announced a massive lineup to fan the flames of the excitement surrounding the event's long-awaited return. What has been commonly dubbed as a "farmily reunion" for the past 20-plus years will finally reach its full potential this summer.

Set to headline the beloved Canadian fest are Australian tastemaker What So Not, French "world bass" purveyor CloZee, Grammy-nominated electronic music virtuoso TOKiMONSTA, and house music superstar Chris Lake, among others.

Shambhala wouldn't be the same without performances from the likes of SkiiTour—who kick off the festivities on Thursday—as well as The Funk Hunters, Moontricks, Neon Steve, Dr. Fresch, Opiuo, The Librarian, Of The Trees, A.Skillz, Krafty Kuts, Smalltown DJs, Slynk, Fort Knox Five and Qdup.

Check out the current lineup for Shambhala 2022 below, with more to be announced soon.

Shambhala Music Festival 2022 lineup.

Extra early bird and early bird tickets are already sold out, with a very limited amount of tickets remaining. General admission passes are still available at $525 CAD plus tax, and they include tent camping and parking.

For more information about tickets and lodging, navigate here.

FOLLOW SHAMBHALA MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Website: shambhalamusicfestival.com

Facebook: facebook.com/shambhalamusicfestival

Twitter: twitter.com/shambhala_mf

Instagram: instagram.com/shambhala_mf

YouTube: youtube.com/user/ShambhalaMusicFest

Spotify: spoti.fi/3KIQ3SP