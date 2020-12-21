Shambhala Music Festival Announces 2021 Dates

A glimpse of hope for music festival fans surfaced over the weekend when the famed Canadian dance music fest, Shambhala Music Festival, announced plans to return to the Salmo River Ranch in 2021.

Originally, the festival was set to run in late July 2020, but to err on the side of caution, Shambhala will now take place from August 20th to 23rd, 2021. Although it is a ways away, the new announcement gives festival-goers something to look forward to. In the meantime, it is important to remain positive and stay informed about the country's health and safety protocols.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 iteration of Shambhala are redeemable for the next three years. In order to confirm redemption, ticket-holders have been asked to determine their desired year of attendance and the deadline for securing the transfer will be announced in 2021. To find out more information, click here.

You can read the full statement from the organizers of Shambhala Music Festival below.

Important 2021 Update We are pleased to inform you that we are continuing to cautiously plan for the 23rd Annual Shambhala Music Festival. The festival will now take place from August 20-23, 2021. We have made the decision to change the dates to ensure that we have ample time to prepare for the festival, given the uncertainty of the past year. We look forward to safely returning to the dancefloor with you in 2021. If you are a current ticket holder, please note that your ticket can be redeemed for 2021, 2022 or 2023. Additionally, the deadline for locking tickets to a specific year has been extended. The new deadline will be announced in 2021 with plenty of time to secure your preferred year of attendance. If you have already made your selection and would like to change your year, simply email our customer service team info@shambhalamusicfestival.com At this time, we expect the remainder of tickets for The 23rd Annual Shambhala Music Festival to go back on sale early in 2021. Please trust that as we continue to plan for the festival, we will be sure to share any updates we may receive from the government and health authorities. We will only proceed if it is absolutely safe to do so. The safety of our guests, crew and artists always comes first. We’d like to thank our Farmily for your continued patience and loyalty during this difficult year, it means the world to us. Together you make Shambhala feel like home.

