Shambhala Music Festival to Open a Campground for Summer 2021

While festival season is still very much up in the air, Shambhala Music Festival just gave fans something to look forward to in summer 2021.

In an announcement posted on the festival's Facebook page, festival founder Jimmy Bundschuh announced that his family farm—where the festival takes place—will be open as a campground in summer 2021. While many festivals rent space to produce their event, Shambhala is in a unique position to pivot to the campground model since the owners live and work on the farm all yearlong.

"I know so many people have missed being on the farm this past summer, swimming in the Salmo River, camping and relaxing in our beautiful valley," Bundschuh wrote. "Please rest assured during 2020 the team wasn’t sitting back waiting for life to get back to normal, we worked all summer to build a new campground to help you get closer to home."

Camping has long been a part of the festival's experience with over 17,000 people descending on the 30-acre Salmo River Ranch for the four-day festival. Ordinarily, the festival offers four campgrounds and five different lodging packages. How the space will be organized for the campground is still unclear, but a few changes have been announced.

Shambhala Music Festival Map 2019

The upgrades that have been announced include more showers, washrooms and RV services on a newly developed part of the farm. The festival has called upon its audience to help name the campground and submit their ideas for activities once social distancing measures are lifted in British Columbia.

Public health measures permitting, Shambhala has also announced the opportunity to book the farm for private events such as wedding and family reunions. Representatives expressed that this new venture is a way to bring children and loved ones who wouldn't normally be able to attend the festival due to its strict 19+ policy.

Salmo River, Shambhala Music Festival Jarett Lopez

Always keen on engaging with their community, the organizers have also announced several job opportunities to work on the campground including hosts, equipment operators, and builders. To apply, simply contact this email address. Work is expected to begin in April 2021.

The campground is set to open May 24th, 2021 and close on Labour Day, Monday, September 6th, and open a new chapter in the history of one of Canada's longest-running music festivals.

To be the first to know when the campsites go on sale, you can sign up for the Salmo River Ranch Campground newsletter here.

FOLLOW SHAMBHALA FESTIVAL:

Website: shambhalamusicfestival.com

Facebook: facebook.com/shambhalamusicfestival

Twitter: twitter.com/shambhala_mf