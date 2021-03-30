Shambhala Music Festival Postponed to 2022 Due to Uncertainty of COVID-19

Shambhala is the latest music festival to cash in its chips due to the uncertainty of COVID-19.

Citing the impact of the pandemic, the organizers of the Canadian dance music fest, which takes place annually at Salmo River Ranch, have pulled the plug on the event's 2021 edition. Originally scheduled for late July 2020, the festival was eventually moved to August 20-23, 2021 before its postponement to 2022.

Ticket-holders may redeem their passes across Shambhala's 2022, 2023 or 2024 events. Prospective attendees and lodgers were told to expect to receive an email "in the coming months" to register for the year they'd like to attend.

The 2021 edition of Shambhala Music Festival has been postponed due to the impact of COVID-19. Shambhala Music Festival (via Twitter)

"It is with a heavy heart we must announce the postponement of this year's edition of Shambhala Music Festival. We were prepared to go to great lengths to make this year’s festival a reality despite the many obstacles," a statement shared on the festival's website reads. "However, in light of the ongoing public health order, border closures and the announcement from British Columbia Public Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on March 18, 2021, it has become clear that proceeding in 2021 is not possible. Like you, we are more than ready for live music to return, but there are still too many unknowns right now."

As of today, March 30th, British Columbia has reported 61,236 new vaccinations for a total of 699,092 doses. According to Kamloops This Week, 1.7% of the population—or 87,289 people—have been fully vaccinated for a total of 826,620 doses administered. However, the province has used over 84% of its available vaccine supply.

The announcement stopped short of sharing the festival's 2022 dates. You can read the full statement below.

Please rest assured that we have already begun planning for Shambhala 2022. The return of Shambhala in 2022 will be truly spectacular and a special event for our Farmily. If you do not already hold a ticket to what will surely be the party of the decade, make sure to sign up for our e-newsletter for updates.



We thank you for your continued support, it means the world to us. We miss all of our guests, crew, artists, and vendors deeply. Until we are together again, take forth the spirit of Shambhala: love one another, embrace our differences, dance like no one’s watching, express yourself and always, be kind.



See you on the dance floor in 2022 💜

