Shambhala Music Festival Teams Up With Westwood Recordings for 420 Live Stream

Stoners and ravers rejoice, because Shambhala Music Festival, Westwood Recordings and Your EDM are collaborating on an epic 420 live stream event. The event begins at 3PM PDT on April 20th via Westwood's Twitch, with a live pre-show taking place on their Instagram with the artists.

The lineup includes Shambhala favorites like StickyBuds, bringing his signature mix of funk and bass, the genre-blending UK turntablist A.Skillz, and funky house duo SkiiTour. Fans can also catch sets by Canadian DJ legend Skratch Bastid, The Funk Hunters, who bring old school funk, hip-hop, and soul, bass producer Defunk, and Matt The Alien, who mixes dancehall with funk and more.

The event won't be all blunts and beats though. During the stream they will be collecting donations for Food Banks of Canada, supporting families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Live stream events like these will continue to take over our feeds as the music industry continues to adapt to the confines of social distancing. "Our fans and artists are hurting right now and faced with incredible challenges - so we're honored to be able to help bring our community back together at a time when so many are feeling isolated," said Nick Middleton, CEO of Westwood Recordings.

FOLLOW SHAMBHALA FESTIVAL:

Website: shambhalamusicfestival.com

Facebook: facebook.com/shambhalamusicfestival

Twitter: twitter.com/shambhala_mf