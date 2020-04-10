Shaq Announces Shaq's Bass All-Stars Livestream via SiriusXM

Shaquille O'Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, will be taking over SiriusXM to host his Bass All-Stars Livestream.

The stream will consist of some of the heaviest hitters in the game, including Zeds Dead, Snails, NGHTMRE, Valentino Khan, Wuki, Nitti Gritti, and many more. Shaq himself will also be performing, allowing fans to catch a rare DJ Diesel set. The stream will take place on April 11th via SiriusXM channel 52. The stream will also be running from 11 AM to 1 AM EST, giving fans plenty of time to tune in and check things out.

While the vast majority of people know Shaq from his time in the NBA, he recently launched his foray into the dance music world. The prolific celebrity has been DJing for over 20 years and has recently made appearances at Decadence Arizona, Lost Lands, and Imagine Music Festival. Last year, he released two singles: "Takin' Over" with Nitti Gritti and "BANG" with NGHTMRE and Lil Jon. Undoubtedly, Shaq shows no signs of slowing down his dance music career.

