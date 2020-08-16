Shaq to Perform Virtual DJ Set for Penn State University Students

The biggest DJ in the world, Shaquille O'Neal aka DJ Diesel, is set to perform for new and returning Penn State University students later this week. Known for his hard-hitting mix of bass heaters, the NBA legend has performed at major dance music events like Tomorrowland, Lost Lands, Miami Music Week, and more. In addition to his on-stage presence, he's released tunes with Nitti Gritti, Riot Ten, NGHTMRE, and most recently Eliminate.

Hosted by the school's Student Programming Association and funded by the students' activity fees, the performance is free for all students who register. To ensure its exclusivity to Penn State, the show will be hosted on Zoom.

Shaquille O'Neal's Penn State University Student Programming Association performance takes place on Thursday, August 20th at 8PM ET. Current PSU students can register for the virtual show here.

Credit: Onward State

FOLLOW SHAQUILLE O'NEAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/shaq

Twitter: twitter.com/Shaq

Instagram: instagram.com/shaq