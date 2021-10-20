Shaquille O'Neal Joins Impressive Lineup at the 2021 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix

Shaquille O'Neal, affectionately known in electronic music circles as DJ Diesel, has been added to a unique lineup for the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas, the largest outdoor venue in Austin.

The event is expected to bring more than 360,000 attendees and will take place from Friday, October 22nd to Sunday, October 24th. Diesel will perform alongside Twenty One Pilots, legendary "Piano Man" singer-songwriter Billy Joel, and iconic soul-funk band Kool & The Gang.

The Basketball Hall of Fame member-turned-EDM-star has continued to turn heads in the dance music space due to his heavy-hitting DJ sets and love of dubstep music. He even crowd-surfed at Lost Lands just last month.

Shaq is also on the lineup for EDC Las Vegas 2021, which will begin this Friday. He will be performing on the festival's bassPOD stage alongside 12th Planet, Herobust, Liquid Stranger, and more electronic music stars.

Shaquille O'Neal, or DJ Diesel. c/o Medium Rare

The American Soundtrack will also return to the F1 stage this year to showcase 20 musical acts that range in genre from R&B to hip-hop to electronic to indie folk. These artists will perform across multiple stages in the COTA grounds over the course of the event.

Diesel's F1 U.S. Grand Prix set is scheduled for Sunday, October 24th at 4:30PM on the ONEderland stage in the Circuit infield. Find more information on the event here.