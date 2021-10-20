October 21, 2021
Shaquille O'Neal Joins Impressive Lineup at the 2021 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix

c/o Medium Rare

Publish date:

Shaquille O'Neal Joins Impressive Lineup at the 2021 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix

Shaq, who will perform a DJ set, joins Twenty One Pilots and legendary "Piano Man" singer-songwriter Billy Joel on the bill at Austin's largest outdoor venue.
Author:

Shaquille O'Neal, affectionately known in electronic music circles as DJ Diesel, has been added to a unique lineup for the Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas, the largest outdoor venue in Austin.

The event is expected to bring more than 360,000 attendees and will take place from Friday, October 22nd to Sunday, October 24th. Diesel will perform alongside Twenty One Pilots, legendary "Piano Man" singer-songwriter Billy Joel, and iconic soul-funk band Kool & The Gang.

The Basketball Hall of Fame member-turned-EDM-star has continued to turn heads in the dance music space due to his heavy-hitting DJ sets and love of dubstep music. He even crowd-surfed at Lost Lands just last month.

Shaq is also on the lineup for EDC Las Vegas 2021, which will begin this Friday. He will be performing on the festival's bassPOD stage alongside 12th Planet, Herobust, Liquid Stranger, and more electronic music stars. 

Recommended Articles

robloxedc
GEAR + TECH

EDC Makes History and Becomes First Music Festival Held on Roblox

Roblox users will be able to attend 50 EDC Las Vegas performances throughout the weekend.

8 hours ago
red flag
FEATURES

Red Flags Are Dominating EDM Twitter—Here Are Some of the Funniest Posts

Deorro, Blanke, Nitti Gritti and more electronic music artists have offered their takes on the hilarious "red flag" social media trend.

10 hours ago
Photo by Tre Karson
OPINION

"Pretty Dark Loud": How My Most Challenging Times Inspired My First Album

"I never thought music would take me to the places it has, but I’m most excited to see the places that it will lead me to next."

10 hours ago
Shaq DJ Diesel

Shaquille O'Neal, or DJ Diesel.

The American Soundtrack will also return to the F1 stage this year to showcase 20 musical acts that range in genre from R&B to hip-hop to electronic to indie folk. These artists will perform across multiple stages in the COTA grounds over the course of the event.

Diesel's F1 U.S. Grand Prix set is scheduled for Sunday, October 24th at 4:30PM on the ONEderland stage in the Circuit infield. Find more information on the event here.

Tags
terms:
Shaquille O'NealShaqRacingDJ DieselFormula 1

Related

Diplo & Shaquille O’Neal at Shaq's Fun House (EDM.com Feature)
EVENTS

Shaquille O'Neal Announces SHAQ Bowl With Diplo, Carnage, Migos, More

Super Bowl Sunday just got even more competitive.

dj diesel shaq
INTERVIEWS

How EDM "Revitalized a Sense of Urgency and Passion" in Shaquille O’Neal [Interview]

DJ Diesel caught up with EDM.com to chat about how his love of electronic music drove him after the lights of NBA arenas went out.

dj diesel shaq
EVENTS

Watch Shaquille O'Neal Crowd-Surf at Lost Lands 2021

How many people would it take to hold DJ Diesel up?

Shaq & Nitti Gritti @ Music Festival
MUSIC RELEASES

Nitti Gritti Teams Up with Shaquille O'Neal on "Takin' Over"

Shaq's has revealed that his fan-favorite ID from Ultra Music Festival is the hot new single, "Takin' Over"

shaq gronk
EVENTS

Shaquille O'Neal and Rob Gronkowski Announce Charity Livestream with Diplo, Steve Aoki, Carnage, and More

A charity event as gargantuan as its hosts.

Shaq
EVENTS

Shaq Announces Shaq's Bass All-Stars Livestream via SiriusXM

Shaq is bringing out some of the biggest names in bass music.

Artwork for the Shaq/Shaquille O'Neal/DJ Diesel Encore Beach Club Summer League tour giveaway.
EVENTS

Win Tickets to See Shaq A.K.A. DJ Diesel at His Encore Beach Club Debut

Shaq's got a big tour date coming up, and he wants you on his team.

Shaq
EVENTS

Shaq to Perform Virtual DJ Set for Penn State University Students

The NBA champion and dubstep heavyweight is set to perform exclusively for Penn State University later this week.