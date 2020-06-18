Shaquille O'Neal and Rob Gronkowski Announce Charity Livestream with Diplo, Steve Aoki, Carnage, and More

Shaquille O'Neal, also known as The Big Shaqtus, also known as Shaq Daddy, also known as The Big Shamrock, also known as The Big Aristotle, is a man of many talents (and nicknames). Retiring as one of the best centers to ever play in the NBA, Shaq has used his time away from the game to pursue many passion projects, emerging as one of the most prolific and ubiquitous celebrities in the entertainment industry.

One of those projects is his foray into electronic music as DJ Diesel, which has proven incredibly successful over the course of the last year. DJ Diesel's latest endeavor sees him teaming up with fellow megastar athlete Rob Gronkowski, one of the best tight ends in NFL history and Tom Brady's go-to target for three of the Patriots' Super Bowl victories.

Shaq and Gronk have teamed up for a momentous livestream event, which they will broadcast in the efforts to support social justice causes in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. The two superstars have taken their respective event brands and coalesced them into one, as Shaq's "Funhouse" is set to collide with "Gronk Beach" for what is sure to be a doozy of a stream. In addition to hip-hop superstars DaBaby and Snoop Dogg, joining the current and future Hall of Famers for the virtual party will be electronic heavy-hitters Diplo, Steve Aoki, and Carnage.

Shaq took to social media to announce the monumental livestream event.

The stream will take place on Saturday, June 27th at 8PM ET (5PM PST) via TikTok and the event's dedicated website, which you can find here.

