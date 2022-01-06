Shaq's Fun House to Kick Off Super Bowl Weekend 2022 With Zedd, Diplo, More
Shaq's Fun House is returning ahead of Super Bowl Weekend 2022 with a slam dunk lineup.
Shaq, known to electronic music fans as DJ Diesel, has earned a reputation for throwing the most memorable Super Bowl pre-parties. Now in its fourth year, Shaq's Fun House is returning to Los Angeles once again as part of the upcoming Big Game Weekend festivities on February 11th.
Obviously the lead up to America's biggest sporting event needs an equally attention-grabbing lineup, and the NBA Hall of Famer has delivered in spades. Lil Wayne, Zedd, Diplo, and DJ Irie will be taking it to the hoop along with a special performance from Diesel himself.
Presented by cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Shaq's Fun House boasts a series of perks uncommon to most festivals. For starters, the drinks are sure to flow given the promise of a six-hour open bar, plus complementary dining options, included with every ticket purchase. The event will also feature carnival attractions, a ferris wheel, cotton candy, funnel cakes, games, and so much more.
For those looking to up the ante in style, the VIP experience brings the luxury of Las Vegas' world renowned XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club brands to the party, allowing guests to purchase bottle service while enjoying exclusive lounge access, premium bars, and KazuNori sushi.
General admission tickets to Shaq's Fun House start at $249.99 and VIP passes start at $999.99. This Friday, fans will have their chance to score a spot when tickets go on sale beginning at 10AM PT.
