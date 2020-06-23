No Electric Forest, No Problem: "Sherwood Forest" Event Planned for Same Weekend as Cancelled Festival

Every summer since 2008, music fans have descended on West Michigan's Double JJ Resort for Electric Forest, one of the nation's most popular music, art, and camping festivals. The event is somewhat of a haven for dance music fans, who flock to the utopian forest for its lush, towering canopies and game-changing festival production.

Following the cancellation of Electric Forest's 2020 iteration due to the impact of COVID-19, the Double JJ Resort recently announced that it will host its own event in lieu of the fest called "Sherwood Forest Appreciation Weekend." The event, which will reportedly comply with social distancing guidelines, will take place June 26th to 28th, the same weekend as Electric Forest.

It's important to note that Electric Forest organizers effectively distanced themselves from "Sherwood Forest Appreciation Weekend" in a recent tweet, writing, "Heads up, Forest Family - this event is not hosted by or affiliated with Electric Forest festival or Forest HQ. With a full focus on the safety of our community, HQ has made the decision to look ahead and reunite in 2021." The Double JJ Resort also echoed those sentiments on its own website.

The weekend will feature music from local DJs, who will be performing from 11AM to 11PM throughout the vast campsite. It will also offer yoga courses, meditation workshops, a full bar, and access to an outdoor water park.

It's a far cry from Electric Forest's planned 2020 lineup of Flume, Diplo, Bassnectar, Lindsey Stirling, Louis The Child, and 12th Planet, among many others. However, Electric Forest fans can find solace in the fact that the event isn't being touted as a music festival, but as an "intimate primitive camping weekend including DJ’s with a very limited number of campsites in The Old Ranch for our forest family,” according to the venue's official website.

For more information about "Sherwood Forest Appreciation Weekend," head over to the Double JJ Resort's website here.