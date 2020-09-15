UK Dubstep Artist Shiverz Set to Host 24-Hour Nonstop Livestream

As the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to prevent live shows from taking place, performers are constantly searching for new ways to improve livestream experiences for the fans. In March, UK dubstep artist Shiverz tweeted that if he received 3000 likes, 2000 comments, and 1000 retweets, he'd perform a 24-hour livestream. With all criteria met, Shiverz is ready to take the challenge head-on and give fans what they've asked for.

To hit all the right notes for his marathon livestream, the DJ and producer has teamed up with SoundShield and Subtle Sound to acquire full stage production as well as a venue for the event. The Dub Rebellion has also hopped on to help host the stream, which will be held exclusively on YouTube and kick off on September 19th at 9AM PT (12PM ET). While this may not be the longest DJ set ever performed, it's certainly no small feat.

As one could imagine, Shiverz is thrilled to show out in such a big way for fans. "NEXT SATURDAY 9/19 WE MAKE BASS MUSIC HISTORY," he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Flyer for Shiverz's 24-hour live stream.

