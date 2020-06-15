Getter's Shred Collective to Host Stage at Minecraft Festival "Electric Blockaloo"

With over 950 artists, it wouldn't be surprising to hear that you still haven't finished reading the Electric Blockaloo lineup after it's announcement last week. The Minecraft-based festival is taking full advantage of the flexibility a video game event allows, featuring over 65 curated stages for attendees to explore together with friends from all over the world.

Those looking for something with a bite can wander their way towards the pixelated stage hosted by Getter's Shred Collective, who recently took to Twitter to reveal which artists would be gracing it later in the month.

Alongside a performance from the label founder himself, Shred Collective will host an eclectic blend of sounds from Qoiet, Spock, MineSweepa, Yakz, Aweminus, SNEEK, and AFK. With hard-hitting bass, metal music infusions, and thunderous dubstep flavors, there's something in there for anyone looking to step outside the box.

Electric Blockaloo takes place June 25th-28th in the digital world of Minecraft. For more information on how to join the virtual party, head over to the festival's website here.

FOLLOW GETTER:

Facebook: facebook.com/getterofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/GetterOfficial

Instagram: instagram.com/getter

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/getterofficial