Skip to main content
A Shrek-Themed Rave Is Coming to Major U.S. Cities

A Shrek-Themed Rave Is Coming to Major U.S. Cities

"It's dumb, just come have fun."

Sarah Lugor/Twitter

"It's dumb, just come have fun."

On St. Patrick's Day at 1720 in Los Angeles, electronic dance music fans traded shamrocks for the swamp as the intimate venue hosted a special Shrek-themed rave. 

The pitch was simple. "It's dumb, just come have fun," the event flyer read.

Flyer for the "Shrek Rave" on March 17th, 2022.

Flyer for the "Shrek Rave" on March 17th, 2022.

Fans of the 2001 Dreamworks classic did just that, donning ogre-themed totems and dressing down in royal attire in the spirit of Lord Farquaad. Fans who made the trip to a land far, far away were in for a last-minute surprise when chart-topping rapper Rico Nasty took to the stage.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

EDC LV 2021-FIRE WORKS-Brian Rapaport Photo_21
GEAR + TECH

Snap and Live Nation to Launch Augmented Reality Experiences at EDC Las Vegas

The AR tech will also reportedly appear at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Austin City Limits, among other major music festivals.

By Cameron Sunkel4 hours ago
NobleMotion - Musiqa - LiveWire - Photographer Lynn Lane - Hi Res-71
GEAR + TECH

Innovative Music Performance Allows Audience to See Real-Time Brain Activity of Dancers

The show's performers wear EEG caps to illuminate the brain in a state of dance.

By Cameron Sunkel4 hours ago
EDC LV 2021-3LAU-Brian Rapaport Photo_01
GEAR + TECH

3LAU Explains How NFTs Are Shaping the Music Collections of the Future

The DJ and cryptocurrency pundit appeared on the "Chain Reaction" podcast to explain what gives music NFTs value.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago

"I feel like Shrek is the right amount of cringe, but also the right amount of nostalgia. It's dumb enough, but also still fun. There are not a lot of pop culture references that you can put the word 'rave' in that you'd want to attend. Even 'Spongebob Rave' sounds a little childish, but something about 'Shrek Rave' just works," Ka5sh told Narcity.

The events that transpired on America's greenest holiday may not mark the end of "Shrek Rave," but rather the beginning of something bigger. The sold-out event's organizer, Ka5sh, has bigger aspirations for the endeavor—to take the fairytale frenzy nationwide. He says his plan is to bring the rave to major cities, including Atlanta, Chicago and New York.

"I also want to bring this to the middle of nowhere!" Ka5sh added. "Wisconsin, Nebraska, those places need this too."

Ka5sh's bucket list headliners are additionally worth noting with 100 Gecs, Lil Nas X and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) rounding out the top three. Surprisingly, the absurdity of this themed party may just be enough to pull some of those stars on board.

"I've dm-ed Lil Nas X a bunch of times so I think that will happen, we've just got to see," Ka5sh added. "I've got to dream big though, let's just say Kanye West, maybe he'll call back." 

Related

bingo loco 2020
EVENTS

Sydney is Hosting the "World's Biggest Bingo Rave"

Because apparently bingo raves are a thing.

FRSjpDMWYAAChBp
NEWS

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Threw a "Rave Shower" for Their Baby

Baby's first rave.

242892879_390930312487509_989132243225702482_n
EVENTS

Look Inside a Rave at an Aviation Museum in Brussels

You've never seen anything like this before.

OLE_2326_новый-размер-800x520
EVENTS

A Nonprofit Has Planned a Rave in Ukraine for LGBTQ Rights—Outside the President's Office

“At Rave Pride, we are going to play loud music in the middle of the workday at the President’s Office so that the authorities can finally hear us.”

general clubbing
NEWS

Rave In Parisian Refugee Camp Draws Backlash After Migrants Endangered

The event was shut down just shy of two hours from its start.

shaq dj diesel shaq's fun house
EVENTS

Greatest Show On Earth: How Shaq's Fun House Spectacular Is Shaking Up the Dance Music Landscape

Shaq's Fun House reimagines the possibilities of what a music festival experience can offer fans.

A photo of fireworks going off above EDC Las Vegas courtesy of Insomniac photographer Jake West.
EVENTS

[WATCH] Day Two of the EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon is Now Live

The EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon kicks off a massive day two.

Sussex-rave
NEWS

UK Police Use Drone Technology to Disperse 2,000-Person Rave

The drone footage allowed law enforcement to develop an action plan to disperse the crowd, which had gathered in the sprawling fields of Sussex.