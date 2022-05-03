A Shrek-Themed Rave Is Coming to Major U.S. Cities

On St. Patrick's Day at 1720 in Los Angeles, electronic dance music fans traded shamrocks for the swamp as the intimate venue hosted a special Shrek-themed rave.

The pitch was simple. "It's dumb, just come have fun," the event flyer read.

Flyer for the "Shrek Rave" on March 17th, 2022.

Fans of the 2001 Dreamworks classic did just that, donning ogre-themed totems and dressing down in royal attire in the spirit of Lord Farquaad. Fans who made the trip to a land far, far away were in for a last-minute surprise when chart-topping rapper Rico Nasty took to the stage.

"I feel like Shrek is the right amount of cringe, but also the right amount of nostalgia. It's dumb enough, but also still fun. There are not a lot of pop culture references that you can put the word 'rave' in that you'd want to attend. Even 'Spongebob Rave' sounds a little childish, but something about 'Shrek Rave' just works," Ka5sh told Narcity.

The events that transpired on America's greenest holiday may not mark the end of "Shrek Rave," but rather the beginning of something bigger. The sold-out event's organizer, Ka5sh, has bigger aspirations for the endeavor—to take the fairytale frenzy nationwide. He says his plan is to bring the rave to major cities, including Atlanta, Chicago and New York.

"I also want to bring this to the middle of nowhere!" Ka5sh added. "Wisconsin, Nebraska, those places need this too."

Ka5sh's bucket list headliners are additionally worth noting with 100 Gecs, Lil Nas X and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) rounding out the top three. Surprisingly, the absurdity of this themed party may just be enough to pull some of those stars on board.

"I've dm-ed Lil Nas X a bunch of times so I think that will happen, we've just got to see," Ka5sh added. "I've got to dream big though, let's just say Kanye West, maybe he'll call back."