Krewella, NERVO, REZZ and More Featured On SiriusXM's All-Female EDM Festival Lineup

The bpm EMPOWERED Virtual Festival is broadcasting live December 12th and 13th on SiriusXM's channel 51.
Closing out the year with a bang, SiriusXM's dance music program, bpm, is hosting a formidable lineup of women this weekend for a new digital music fest, bpm EMPOWERED Virtual Festival. The all-female festival is broadcasting now on channel 51 to radio subscribers until December 13th at 4AM ET (1AM PT), with a rebroadcast of all its sets immediately following through 3AM ET on December 15th. 

Featured on the all-star lineup are Alison Wonderland, Anna Lunoe, GG Magree, Krewella, NERVO, Rezz, TOKiMONSTA and WHIPPED CREAM, among many, many others. Take a look at the entire schedule here. If you're not currently a SiriusXM subscriber and still want to tune in, you can take advantage of a free three-month trial the media giant is currently offering to new customers. 

The program will also be hosted by prominent women in the music industry, including Billboard Dance Director Katie Bain, A&Rs Natalie Dodge, Stephanie Karten and Gina Tucci from Astralwerks, Armada Music, and Big Beat Records, respectively, and Bina Fronda, Ultra Records' Marketing Director. 

