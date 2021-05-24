SiriusXM Announces Virtual Memorial Day Weekend Festival With Martin Garrix, Kygo, More
SiriusXM has announced its brand new "Dance Again" music festival, a three-day virtual event set to take over Memorial Day Weekend with a staggering list of electronic music's finest artists.
"Dance Again" will kick off this Friday, May 28th and air across four SiriusXM dance channels: BPM, Chill, Diplo's Revolution, and Utopia. Those who tune in will be able to grill and chill at home to exclusive DJ sets from Martin Garrix, Kygo, Kaskade, Nora En Pure, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, David Guetta, deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Marshmello, and many more.
The broadcast will also air new sets from a number of legendary dance music artists who helped pioneer the genre, including Cascada, Darude, Ian Van Dahl, Paul Oakenfold, Marshall Jefferson, and Louie Vega.
Fans can experience "Dance Again" starting this Friday at 6PM ET (3PM PT) through Sunday, May 30th on SiriusXM radios (channels 51, 52, 53 and 341) and on the SiriusXM app. According to a press release, select sets will replay on Monday, May 31st.
You can check out the full Dance Again lineup below.
Above & Beyond
53 Thieves
4B
BT
Afrojack
Above & Beyond
A-Trak
Cascada
Alesso
Amtrac
Boys Noize
Cosmic Gate
Aluna
Anden
CID
Darude
Anabel Englund
Armin van Buuren
Deorro
Dave Audé
Armin van Buuren
ATTLAS
Dillon Francis
Dirty Vegas
Benny Benassi
Autograf
Diplo
DJ Sammy
BONNIE X CLYDE
Chris Malinchak
DJ Diesel
Ian van Dahl
Dabin
CloZee
DJ Sliink
JES
David Guetta
Coco & Breezy
Dombresky
Louie Vega
deadmau5
Diplo
Duke Dumont
Marshall Jefferson
Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
DRAMA
Eli Brown b2b Siege
Paul Oakenfold
Diplo
Eli & Fur
fred again..
Dom Dolla
ford.
Jax Jones
Duke & Jones
Gilligan Moss
Joel Corry
Galantis
Kskade
John Summit
Gryffin
Lane 8
Kryptogram
Hook N Sling
Lastlings
LP Giobbi
Icona Pop
Le Youth
Major Lazer
Imanbek
Lee Burridge
Malaa
Krewella
LöKii
MEDUZA
Kygo
Luke Alessi
MK
Marshmello
Luttrell
Noizu
Martin Garrix
Massane
Nøll
NERVO
Nora En Pure
Paul Woolford
Nicky Romero
Paraleven
Regard
Nitti Gritti
Rezident
Riton
Oliver Heldens
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Shane Codd
San Holo
Sam Feldt
Sofi Tukker
Sikdope
shallou
Tchami
Slushii
Sultan + Shepard
Valentino Khan
Steve Aoki
Trent Cantrelle
Surf Mesa
TSHA
Tiësto
Tycho
Yotto