SiriusXM Announces Virtual Memorial Day Weekend Festival With Martin Garrix, Kygo, More

SiriusXM has announced its brand new "Dance Again" music festival, a three-day virtual event set to take over Memorial Day Weekend with a staggering list of electronic music's finest artists.

"Dance Again" will kick off this Friday, May 28th and air across four SiriusXM dance channels: BPM, Chill, Diplo's Revolution, and Utopia. Those who tune in will be able to grill and chill at home to exclusive DJ sets from Martin Garrix, Kygo, Kaskade, Nora En Pure, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, David Guetta, deadmau5, Steve Aoki, Marshmello, and many more.

The broadcast will also air new sets from a number of legendary dance music artists who helped pioneer the genre, including Cascada, Darude, Ian Van Dahl, Paul Oakenfold, Marshall Jefferson, and Louie Vega.

Flyer for SiriusXM's virtual "Dance Again" festival. SiriusXM

Fans can experience "Dance Again" starting this Friday at 6PM ET (3PM PT) through Sunday, May 30th on SiriusXM radios (channels 51, 52, 53 and 341) and on the SiriusXM app. According to a press release, select sets will replay on Monday, May 31st.

You can check out the full Dance Again lineup below.

Above & Beyond

53 Thieves

4B

BT

Afrojack

A-Trak

Cascada

Alesso

Amtrac

Boys Noize

Cosmic Gate

Aluna

Anden

CID

Darude

Anabel Englund

Armin van Buuren

Deorro

Dave Audé

ATTLAS

Dillon Francis

Dirty Vegas

Benny Benassi

Autograf

Diplo

DJ Sammy

BONNIE X CLYDE

Chris Malinchak

DJ Diesel

Ian van Dahl

Dabin

CloZee

DJ Sliink

JES

David Guetta

Coco & Breezy

Dombresky

Louie Vega

deadmau5

Duke Dumont

Marshall Jefferson

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

DRAMA

Eli Brown b2b Siege

Paul Oakenfold

Eli & Fur

fred again..

Dom Dolla

ford.

Jax Jones

Duke & Jones

Gilligan Moss

Joel Corry

Galantis

Kskade

John Summit

Gryffin

Lane 8

Kryptogram

Hook N Sling

Lastlings

LP Giobbi

Icona Pop

Le Youth

Major Lazer

Imanbek

Lee Burridge

Malaa

Krewella

LöKii

MEDUZA

Kygo

Luke Alessi

MK

Marshmello

Luttrell

Noizu

Martin Garrix

Massane

Nøll

NERVO

Nora En Pure

Paul Woolford

Nicky Romero

Paraleven

Regard

Nitti Gritti

Rezident

Riton

Oliver Heldens

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Shane Codd

San Holo

Sam Feldt

Sofi Tukker

Sikdope

shallou

Tchami

Slushii

Sultan + Shepard

Valentino Khan

Steve Aoki

Trent Cantrelle

Surf Mesa

TSHA

Tiësto

Tycho

Yotto

