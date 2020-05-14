Deadmau5, Kygo, More to Perform at Virtual DisDance Festival, Plus Broadcast of Exclusive 2011 Avicii Set

In perhaps the most mammoth virtual music festival lineup to emerge from the pandemic, SiriusXM today announced the first-ever Virtual DisDance Festival. The landmark livestreaming event, which begins on Friday, May 22nd at 4PM ET (1PM PST) and ends on Sunday, May 24th, will be hosted by The Chainsmokers, who have been on a musical hiatus in 2020.

Listeners who wants to dance from the comfort of their kitchens will be able to join the party via SiriusXM's BPM channel as well as the SiriusXM app. Flaunting a dream lineup of sorts for EDM fans, the staggering bill features a slew of the dance music industry's elite DJs, including Afrojack, Alesso, Armin van Buuren, Deadmau5, Kaskade, Kygo, Love Regenerator (Calvin Harris), Major Lazer, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, and Tiësto.

Virtual DisDance Festival will also broadcast a 2011 set from the late dance music icon Avicii, placing a poignant cherry on top of a harbinger of a virtual festival. That performance will air on Saturday, May 23rd at 5PM ET (2PM PST).

"We're thrilled to be providing a top-notch line up of some of the biggest names in Dance music in our first-ever Virtual DisDance Festival. The virtual event will bring the festival experience to life and entertain Dance music fans nationwide with original performances and appearances they won't want to miss," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "Our listeners can continue to count on SiriusXM to keep them close to their favorite artists and to deliver great exclusive, original, and entertaining content. Our Virtual DisDance Festival is no exception."

Moreover, Virtual DisDance Festival will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund in its mission to aid those in the music community experiencing pitfalls associated by the pandemic. Earlier in May, we reported that the fund was sadly depleted of its funds.

You can check out the full Virtual DisDance Festival lineup below.

SiriusXM BPM's Virtual DisDance Festival Line-Up:

Above & Beyond

Afrojack

Alesso

Alison Wonderland

Armin van Buuren

3LAU

Cash Cash

CID

Dabin

Deadmau5

Don Diablo

Duke & Jones

Galantis

Gryffin

JOYRYDE

Kaskade

Krewella

Kygo

Lost Kings

Loud Luxury

Love Regenerator (Calvin Harris)

Major Lazer

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

MK

Nicky Romero

Oliver Heldens

Paul Oakenfold

Sam Feldt

Sikdope

Slushii

Steve Aoki

Tiësto

Tritonal

Valentino Khan

Yellow Claw

Young Bombs