Skream Leads Lineup for UK Post-Lockdown Celebratory Parties at Nando's Restaurants

Nando’s "Yard Unlocked" is a series of free parties at select locations in celebration of the end of lockdown.

Nando’s has become one of the world's leading restaurants, best known for its legendary flame grilled PERi-PERi chicken. The restaurant chain is not currently known for hosting thrilling parties with top-notch DJs, but that's all set to change this June.

Nando's "Yard Unlocked" is a series of events that will hit cities across the UK in celebration of the end of the nation's lockdown, according to the current roadmap instituted by the UK government. The parties will hit five cities: Leeds, Birmingham, London, and Bristol are currently confirmed, but Nando's is leaving the fifth city up to voters, who can register at the Nando's Yard website.

UK electronic music legend Skream will perform at Nando's' "Yard Unlocked" series. Eisa Bakos

As for the lineups, UK legend Skream, Pixie Cola, and Dafs are slated to take over the Leeds event while DJ Maximum, Novelist, Master Peace, Lorenzo RSV, and Harry Crane will perform in London. The Bristol lineup is curated by Concrete Jungyals and includes Jossy Mitsu, Grove, and Emmy. Birmingham's event will feature Emerald B2B Alexistry, Char Stape, and S Bambina.

Students will get first dibs on tickets and more from Nando's via an exclusive drop of a brand new product, Pocket PERi-PERi, a mini squeezable bottle of sauce that doubles as an all access pass via a special QR code to Nando’s online youth hub, Nando’s Yard.

Students can register for a Pocket PERi-PERi and learn more about Nando's Yard Unlocked beginning today at the Nando's Yard website.