Skream Leads Lineup for UK Post-Lockdown Celebratory Parties at Nando's Restaurants

Skream Leads Lineup for UK Post-Lockdown Celebratory Parties at Nando's Restaurants

Nando’s "Yard Unlocked" is a series of free parties at select locations in celebration of the end of lockdown.
Author:
Publish date:

Nando's

Nando’s "Yard Unlocked" is a series of free parties at select locations in celebration of the end of lockdown.

Nando’s has become one of the world's leading restaurants, best known for its legendary flame grilled PERi-PERi chicken. The restaurant chain is not currently known for hosting thrilling parties with top-notch DJs, but that's all set to change this June. 

Nando's "Yard Unlocked" is a series of events that will hit cities across the UK in celebration of the end of the nation's lockdown, according to the current roadmap instituted by the UK government. The parties will hit five cities: Leeds, Birmingham, London, and Bristol are currently confirmed, but Nando's is leaving the fifth city up to voters, who can register at the Nando's Yard website.

skream

UK electronic music legend Skream will perform at Nando's' "Yard Unlocked" series.

As for the lineups, UK legend Skream, Pixie Cola, and Dafs are slated to take over the Leeds event while DJ Maximum, Novelist, Master Peace, Lorenzo RSV, and Harry Crane will perform in London. The Bristol lineup is curated by Concrete Jungyals and includes Jossy Mitsu, Grove, and Emmy. Birmingham's event will feature Emerald B2B Alexistry, Char Stape, and S Bambina.

Students will get first dibs on tickets and more from Nando's via an exclusive drop of a brand new product, Pocket PERi-PERi, a mini squeezable bottle of sauce that doubles as an all access pass via a special QR code to Nando’s online youth hub, Nando’s Yard.

Students can register for a Pocket PERi-PERi and learn more about Nando's Yard Unlocked beginning today at the Nando's Yard website.

Related

BPM-Festival-03
EVENTS

Malta's BPM Festival Announces Expansive Lineup Featuring FISHER, Charlotte de Witte, Skream, More

BPM Festival is set to return to the idyllic Uno Malta in September.

Chase and Status
EVENTS

Tobacco Dock Virtual Opening Weekend to Host Chase & Status, Skream, Hot Since 82, More

The iconic London venue is being recreated into a virtual space for all to attend free.

general
EVENTS

Live Nation and Studio Brussels are Selling Tickets to a Post-COVID Rave—With No Date

The "I Want To Dance Again" party begins as soon as the COVID-19 threat ends.

Bedouin - Cityfox Halloween Festival
EVENTS

Lee Burridge, Bedouin, Monolink and Stimming Lead Scary Good Lineup for NYC’s Cityfox Halloween Festival

Over 15 underground dance music DJs are flocking to Brooklyn for a 12-hour Halloween celebration.

50079516906_161d2234df_k
EVENTS

Watch Sets by Noisia, Carl Cox, Skream, Fatboy Slim, and More from VR Festival Lost Horizon

Those who missed the festival can now enjoy sets from some of the weekend's biggest performers.

General
EVENTS

"Summer of Love" Gets Green Light on First UK Trance Festival Since Lockdown

"After six months of our events getting postponed, we are happy we have the green light to finally put on a show."

Skream
NEWS

Skream Tears Into Riddim, Distances It from Classic Dubstep

Skream has drawn contrast between today's riddim and early dubstep.

EDCMX2019_0223_214945-3026_AGP
EVENTS

Lineup Announced for EDC Mexico 2020

Diplo, Carl Cox, Armin Van Buuren, and more will perform at the Insomniac event.