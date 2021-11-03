Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Skrillex, Bonobo, and Chris Lake Perform Historic DJ Set at Suwannee Hulaween: Watch
This was a once-in-a-lifetime performance.
Josh Skolnik

Skrillex, Bonobo, and Chris Lake performed a historic, once-in-a-lifetime set at the sold-out Suwannee Hulaween music festival last weekend.

All three performed their own individual sets on Friday night and then surprised attendees with their first-ever B2B2B set at Suwannee Hulaween's Incendia, a mobile stage that hosts unique after-hours performances and makes appearances at Okeechobee and Burning Man.

The performance was caked with genre-bending sounds and riveting energy from the three dance music icons, who left their mark with one of the most remarkable collaborative DJ sets in recent memory.

You can watch a recap of Skrillex, Bonobo, and Chris Lake's historic performance at Suwannee Hulaween below.

Skrillex recently performed in New York at the staple Avant Gardner and fired up a decades-worth of nostalgia by bringing out Benny Benassi to perform Skrillex's remix of the Italian producer's classic "Cinema."

"This man changed my life with this song," Skrillex said on stage.

Next weekend, Bonobo will be performing alongside Rinzen, Claptone, Kill Script, and more at Seismic Dance Event in Austin, Texas. The festival is on its fourth year and will feature an array of musicians, art installations, food trucks, and special activations.

Chris LakeSkrillexBonoboDJ SetSuwannee Hulaween

