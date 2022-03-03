Skrillex Announced as Mainstage Closer at Sunset Music Festival 2022

Skip to main content
Skrillex is the first of three mainstage closing headliners to be announced.

Sunset Music Festival has officially announced Skrillex as a headlining closer in 2022, marking his fourth time performing at the Tampa, Florida-based event.

Sunset organizers recently announced the 2022 lineup, which includes Duke Dumont, Dillon Francis, Borgore, Gorgon City, MiTiS, Blanke, and many more. Scheduled for May 27-29 at Raymond James Stadium, this year's edition is slated to be the largest fest so far in celebration of Sunset's 10th anniversary. Skrillex is the first of three closing headliners to be announced.

Fans can purchase tickets to Sunset Music Festival 2022 here

Skrillex shared a heartfelt post on Instagram just over a month ago describing himself as "on the mend" and stressing the importance of self-love. The post teased new music with Mura Masa, PinkPantheress, and Willow. 

"Life does speak to you in whispers but if you don't listen it can become an earth quake," Skrillex wrote in the post. "Just have faith and keep loved ones near." 

Skrillex has won a total of 11 Grammy Awards, more than any electronic dance music artist. The iconic dubstep producer released a bevy of singles last year following a hiatus, such as "In Da Getto" (with J Balvin) and "Don't Go" (with Justin Bieber and Don Toliver). He also indicated back in August 2021 that multiple "bodies of work" were in progress.

