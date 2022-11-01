Skrillex Drops Numerous IDs In His Return to the Festival Stage at Second Sky

Despite being a last-minute addition to Porter Robinson's Second Sky festival lineup, Skrillex was seemingly well-prepared to deliver the comeback set fans have been waiting for.

Skrillex stepped in to replace Fred again.. at this year's edition after the latter regrettably had to cancel in order to meet some critical timelines for his recently-released album, Actual Life 3. His return to the festival circuit was supposed to happen much sooner in 2022 since he had been scheduled to perform at Tampa's Sunset Music Festival and Detroit's Movement. However, he eventually had to drop off of both lineups as he was working on music for his upcoming albums.

Over the weekend, Skrillex didn't hesitate to preview some of the fruits of his labor from those studio sessions. From a blistering VIP edit of his "Humble" remix to a fresh twist of a track by EDM.com Class of 2022 star ISOxo, Skrillex didn't hesitate to rock the boat with everything bold and breaking in his endless repertoire of IDs.

Dropping seemingly one Easter egg after another, Skrillex's Second Sky performance is a timely reminder of his ability to dominate the stage with a consistent sense of modernity. Read on to check out some of the set's hidden gems.

