Skip to main content
Skrillex Drops Numerous IDs In His Return to the Festival Stage at Second Sky

Skrillex Drops Numerous IDs In His Return to the Festival Stage at Second Sky

Skrillex didn't show up empty-handed despite being a last-minute addition to Porter Robinson's Bay Area music fest.

Jasmine Safaeian

Skrillex didn't show up empty-handed despite being a last-minute addition to Porter Robinson's Bay Area music fest.

Despite being a last-minute addition to Porter Robinson's Second Sky festival lineup, Skrillex was seemingly well-prepared to deliver the comeback set fans have been waiting for. 

Skrillex stepped in to replace Fred again.. at this year's edition after the latter regrettably had to cancel in order to meet some critical timelines for his recently-released album, Actual Life 3. His return to the festival circuit was supposed to happen much sooner in 2022 since he had been scheduled to perform at Tampa's Sunset Music Festival and Detroit's Movement. However, he eventually had to drop off of both lineups as he was working on music for his upcoming albums.

Over the weekend, Skrillex didn't hesitate to preview some of the fruits of his labor from those studio sessions. From a blistering VIP edit of his "Humble" remix to a fresh twist of a track by EDM.com Class of 2022 star ISOxo, Skrillex didn't hesitate to rock the boat with everything bold and breaking in his endless repertoire of IDs.

Dropping seemingly one Easter egg after another, Skrillex's Second Sky performance is a timely reminder of his ability to dominate the stage with a consistent sense of modernity. Read on to check out some of the set's hidden gems.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

skrillex second sky
EVENTS

Skrillex Drops Numerous IDs In His Return to the Festival Stage at Second Sky

Skrillex didn't show up empty-handed despite being a last-minute addition to Porter Robinson's Bay Area music fest.

By Cameron Sunkel
Matroda 2022 Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

Matroda Brings the Funk With Infectious Single, “Temperature”

The Croatian house music star continues to cement himself as a trailblazer.

By Konstantinos Karakolis
martin garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix Is Collaborating With Marvel for a New Video Game

The Dutch EDM superstar also said he wants to produce music for films.

By Jason Heffler

Follow Skrillex:

Facebook: facebook.com/skrillex
Twitter: twitter.com/Skrillex
Instagram: instagram.com/skrillex
Spotify: spoti.fi/30OEWUh

Related

second sky porter robinson
EVENTS

Here Are the Set Times for Second Sky 2022

Skrillex, RL Grime and more will perform at Porter Robinson's Bay Area music festival.

EDM DJ/producer Skrillex flashing a peace sign at a red carpet event.
EVENTS

Watch Skrillex's Surprise set at Porter Robinson's Second Sky Music Festival

At long last, Skrillex's Second Sky Music Festival performance is available.

maxresdefault
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Announces Return of Second Sky Music Festival and Dates

Robinson's festival will return to the Bay Area at a brand new venue.

skrillex
NEWS

Skrillex Announces His First Festival Performance of 2022 Will Be at Porter Robinson's Second Sky

After pulling out of his scheduled sets at Sunset Music Festival and Movement earlier this year, Skrillex's return to the festival stage has been confirmed.

Skrillex and Porter Robinson
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Brings Out Skrillex as Special Guest for Second Sky Music Festival

Porter Robinson surprised fans at the final day of Second Sky with a guest set from Skrillex.

Minecraft
EVENTS

Fans Are Hosting a Minecraft Tribute Festival to Porter Robinson's Second Sky

Later this month, gamers can attend SECOND AETHER, a Minecraft tribute to Porter Robinson's curated event.

Porter Robinson, Second Sky
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Reveals Dates for Third Chapter In the Second Sky Music Festival Saga

Shifting away from the summer, the third iteration of Second Sky will take place over Halloween weekend.

Porter Robinson, Second Sky
EVENTS

Watch: Porter Robinson's "Nurture Live" Set From Second Sky 2021 Can Now Be Streamed In Full

The performance, which took place at Robinson's curated Second Sky music festival, clocks in at nearly one hour and 45 minutes.