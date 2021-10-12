Taking a bite out of one of New York City's most beloved concert venues, Skrillex is officially returning to The Big Apple.

The dubstep legend is primed for a rare October 27th performance in the Great Hall at Avant Gardner, which the club's operators have dubbed "the quintessential Brooklyn warehouse venue." It'll be the first time he's performed in New York City since 2017, according to Avant Gardner's announcement, which also revealed Wax Motif and Noodles as support.

Back in August 2017 Skrillex gave Webster Hall a proper sendoff, headlining the last-ever club night of the fabled New York nightlife venue. The event was an end of an era of sorts, and has grown in legend to be considered one of the venue's most memorable.

Skrillex has announced a concert at Brooklyn's Avant Gardner on October 27th, 2021. Marilyn Hue

Hailed by many as the most popular dance music venue in New York City, Avant Gardner is an 80,000-square foot mecca for the city's vibrant electronic music community. Other 2021 concerts include a headlining performance from legendary drum & bass group NOISIA, who are currently embarking on a historic farewell tour, and another from Porter Robinson, whose subversive "Nurture Live" shows have been heavily praised.

Skrillex recently confirmed that he's in the process of finishing up multiple "bodies of work," fueling speculation around his hotly anticipated sophomore album. His last full-length record was his seminal 2014 debut, Recess. The pioneering producer has released a slew of singles this year following a hiatus, such as "In Da Getto" (with J Balvin) and "Don't Go" (with Justin Bieber and Don Toliver).

You can register for pre-sale access to Skrillex's Avant Gardner show here.