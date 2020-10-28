Watch Skrillex Join Ty Dolla $ign for Scintillating "Tiny Desk" Live Performance

Fresh off the release of his third studio album, the Grammy-worthy Featuring Ty Dolla Sign, Ty Dolla $ign teamed up with NPR Music for a remarkable live set as part of their venerated "Tiny Desk" concert series. In addition to his live band, the hip-hop and R&B superstar tapped Skrillex to help out with the performance, which is nothing short of breathtaking.

The group kicks off the concert with the "Temptations," a standout Featuring Ty Dolla Sign cut with Kid Cudi that Skrillex produced alongside Hit-Boy. What follows is a raw and gorgeous cycle of stripped back performances of Dolla $ign tracks. Highlights include a funkfied version of his double-platinum 2013 single "Paranoid" and an aching interpretation of "Your Turn" in which he rocks out on the guitar. The band also performs a rollicking rendition of "Ego Death," when Dolla $ign flexes his live sampling abilities as Skrillex jams out to the momentous track he featured on alongside Kanye West, FKA twigs, and serpentwithfeet.

Meanwhile, Skrillex recently shared a brand new original track called "Kliptown Empyrean" and also confirmed that a new "body of work" is on the horizon.

You can watch Dolla $ign's full "Tiny Desk" performance below.

