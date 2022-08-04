New Techno Music Festival Offers Skydiving to Attendees: "When Are You Dropping?"

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's a...raver?

The promoters of a San Diego electronic music festival are inviting 200 ravers to get sky high at Skyfest, where they'll have the option to plummet from a plane when they're not dancing.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to tandem skydive directly over the festival from a dizzying 13,000 feet in the air before landing "just a few dozen yards away from the dance floor," according to Skyfest's organizers.

Attendees of Skyfest, a San Diego electronic music festival, can tandem skydive during the event. Skydive San Diego

"There will be hundreds of skydivers floating down all day long and the vibes are going to be incredible," reads the festival's ticketing page.

The parachutes from these leaps of faith will be on display in addition to live art installations, food trucks and a celebratory beer garden. A portion of proceeds from the event are designated for Casa de los Pobres, an urban relief center in Tijuana.

Scheduled for August 27th at Skydive San Diego, Skyfest promises 12 hours of techno and house music. Organizers have also planned an afterparty at Bloom Nightclub in downtown San Diego.

You can purchase Skyfest tickets here.