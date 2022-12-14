Los Angeles’ Skyline Festival Unveils Stellar 2023 Lineup

Los Angeles’ biggest techno and house music festival is back for round two.

After throwing the inaugural Skyline in early 2022, Insomniac’s Factory 93 and Day Trip are forging a big return next year. Following their recent announcement that the fest will move to a bigger location, they've now unveiled a stellar lineup to take over Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles on February 25th and 26th.

The lineup includes renowned tastemakers like Michael Bibi, Diplo, Shiba San, Solardo, MEDUZA and Dom Dolla, among others. You can check out the full lineup below.

Two-day GA or VIP passes are available for purchase here.

The 2023 Skyline Festival lineup. c/o Skyline Festival

