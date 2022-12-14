Skip to main content
Los Angeles’ Skyline Festival Unveils Stellar 2023 Lineup

Los Angeles’ Skyline Festival Unveils Stellar 2023 Lineup

The fest is set for February 2023 at Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles.

Rachel Kupfer

The fest is set for February 2023 at Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles’ biggest techno and house music festival is back for round two.

After throwing the inaugural Skyline in early 2022, Insomniac’s Factory 93 and Day Trip are forging a big return next year. Following their recent announcement that the fest will move to a bigger location, they've now unveiled a stellar lineup to take over Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles on February 25th and 26th.

The lineup includes renowned tastemakers like Michael Bibi, Diplo, Shiba San, Solardo, MEDUZA and Dom Dolla, among others. You can check out the full lineup below.

Two-day GA or VIP passes are available for purchase here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Skyline Festival, Lauren Lane
EVENTS

Los Angeles’ Skyline Festival Unveils Stellar 2023 Lineup

The fest is set for February 2023 at Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles.

By Brooke Bierman
jeff mills
EVENTS

Detroit Techno Icon Jeff Mills Soundtracks Dior's Fall 2023 Runway Show at Pyramids of Giza

"The Wizard" partnered with fashion designer Kim Jones for Dior's science fiction-influenced collection.

By Lennon Cihak
Liquid Stranger brings the DIMENSIONS tour to The Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canda for an electronic dance music (edm) live concert.
EVENTS

Liquid Stranger Is No Stranger to a Good Time On the "DIMENSIONS" Tour

You are in Liquid Stranger's safe hands.

By Shakiel Mahjouri
Skyline

The 2023 Skyline Festival lineup.

FOLLOW SKYLINE FESTIVAL:

Website: skylinefest.com
Facebook: facebook.com/Skyline-Music-Festival
Instagram: instagram.com/skyline.festival
Twitter: twitter.com/Skyline__Fest

Related

Carl cox
EVENTS

Skyline Festival to Bring Carl Cox, Green Velvet, Maya Jane Coles, More to Los Angeles

The two-day event in downtown L.A. will be hosted by Insomniac's Factory 93 and Day Trip brands.

Skyline Festival, Lauren Lane
EVENTS

Inside Skyline Festival's Techno Takeover of Downtown Los Angeles

Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Green Velvet and more graced the two-day event's stages, which were paired with towering light panels and cutting-edge strobe setups.

Juliana Bernstein for Insomniac Events 4
EVENTS

Insomniac's Day Trip Festival Unveils Stellar Lineup, Adds Second Day

The brand new two-day house music festival will take place at LA Waterfront on July 3rd and 4th.

Factory 93
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces Skyline, a Massive Techno Festival in Orlando

The Martinez Brothers, Maceo Plex, Sacha Robotti, and DJ Tennis are set to hit the stage.

skyline festival
EVENTS

4 Must-See Artists At the 2022 Skyline Festival In Los Angeles

Carl Cox, Chris Lake and Green Velvet are set to headline the two-day event, which is dedicated to the house and techno underground.

Day Trip
EVENTS

House Music All Day: Day Trip's 2nd Annual Festival Was a Lush, Glittering Oasis

The SoCal house music fest's remarkable 2022 edition saw performances by FISHER, Chris Lorenzo, Lane 8, MK and many more.

claptone day trip
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces 2022 Day Trip Festival Dates

Tickets to the festival at L.A. County's Queen Mary Waterfront go on sale Friday, March 4th.

day trip
EVENTS

Day Trip 2022: Everything You Need to Know About the SoCal House Music Festival

Cue the ocean breeze, palm trees, disco balls, fishbowls and house music all day long.