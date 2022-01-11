Skip to main content
Skyline Festival to Bring Carl Cox, Green Velvet, Maya Jane Coles, More to Los Angeles

Skyline Festival to Bring Carl Cox, Green Velvet, Maya Jane Coles, More to Los Angeles

The two-day event in downtown L.A. will be hosted by Insomniac's Factory 93 and Day Trip brands.

Skyline Festival

The two-day event in downtown L.A. will be hosted by Insomniac's Factory 93 and Day Trip brands.

"The LA skyline is changing in 2022," according to Insomniac's West Coast event banners, Factory 93 and Day Trip

And we owe it all to the rejuvenated Skyline Festival, which was announced today. The 21+ event is set to take over downtown L.A. next month on February 26th and 27th, with two outdoor stages. 

Featuring a star-studded lineup of house and techno music, scheduled performers include Anfisa Letyago, Chris Lake, Green Velvet, Maya Jane Coles, Noizu and Sonny Fodera. Skyline has also booked a host of DJs who are prominent in their local circuits, such as Honeyluv and Heidi Lawden from Los Angeles, DJ Minx from Detroit, and Miami's Ms. Mada.

"The people have been heard," wrote one commenter on Instagram.

Tickets for Skyline Festival will go on sale here this Thursday, January 13th at 12PM PT. 

FOLLOW SKYLINE FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/skyline-music-festival
Twitter: twitter.com/skyline_fest
Instagram: instagram.com/skyline.festival
Website: insomniac.com/skyline

