SLANDER Announce Dates for Inaugural Starbase Music Festival

SLANDER (via Facebook)

At long last, SLANDER have announced the dates of their first-ever curated music festival, Starbase.

The famed electronic music duo first publicized their plans to launch Starbase back in June 2020, announcing that they were kicking the tires on an outer space-themed "Melodic Bass Festival." Nearly one year later, they took time during their performance at Tampa's Sunset Music Festival to announce Starbase ahead of its formal reveal today.

"Starbase was an idea we had a few years back of creating a place where all our artist friends could come together, hang out, and play music for like-minded people," SLANDER said in an announcement shared on Facebook. "A place where everyone is accepted and loved. A place where you can open your heart, let go of all problems, and rage harder than you ever have before. A place where emotion meets power."

The festival, which SLANDER called their "biggest endeavor yet," is scheduled for October 8-9, 2021 at the Woodlands Nature Reserve in Charleston, South Carolina. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 17th at 11AM PT (2PM ET) here.

