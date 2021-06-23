SLANDER Will Bring New Show "The Eye Strikes Back" to Red Rocks

Coming this summer to the historic Morrison, Colorado amphitheatre.
Author:
Publish date:

Koury Angelo

The organizers of Colorado's legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre have added yet another surefire jaw-dropping show to the venue's already impressive summer lineup. 

SLANDER will be taking the stage on Tuesday, July 27th with a brand new show called "The Eye Strikes Back." While the specifics of the show's setup aren't clear, from the looks of it, a sinister stage production is at hand.

The beloved melodic bass duo will be bringing along "Love Is Gone" collaborator Dylan Matthew to open the evening, which could signal a potentially new collaboration of the same name. However, that is merely speculation at this point.

The Red Rocks announcement arrives fresh on the heels of another massive event from the duo. Just last week SLANDER revealed the dates of their upcoming inaugural curated music festival, Starbase. The outer space-themed fest is scheduled for October 8-9, 2021 at the Woodlands Nature Reserve in Charleston, South Carolina.

In the meantime, tickets for SLANDER's "The Eye Strikes Back" Red Rocks show go on sale Friday, June 25th at 11AM MT. Purchase tickets here

