August 26, 2021
ALWZ SNNY Throws Down at Special "SNNY NITES" DJ Set
The hype continues to build for the masked DJ after a larger-than-life performance in Hanover, Maryland.
Teza Monet

Rising dance music producer and DJ ALWZ SNNY recently brought his brand of bubbly bangers to Hanover, Maryland for a special DJ set on August 13th. Dubbed "SNNY NITES," the event at the Original Cancun Cantina poured gasoline on the artist's ascent in the EDM space.

The show was co-hosted by social media influencer Sydney Lint and Video DJ Q, and the lineup included Evan Wilder, Sircasm, and DJ Lavi. But it was ultimately an ALWZ SNNY showcase as the masked DJ threw down in front of packed crowd, dropping a bevy of house and trap bangers.

Organizers brought out all the stops for the show, which offered an electric atmosphere throughout the night's entirety. Aerial trapeze performers gyrated and swung from the ceiling. Kaleidoscopic lasers and pyrotechnic blasts blitzed the dance-floor at every turn. And eye-popping visuals were projected all night thanks to the work of Amplifying Pixels.

The DMV Shuffle Circle, a regional crew of talented shufflers and dancers, also made an appearance. They added another element of energy in the crowd as they raged the night away, soundtracked by ALWZ SNNY's kinetic beats.

"It was a smashing success and huge building block for what’s to come,” said ALWZ SNNY. “The most important thing always is to have fun, and we did that! We also brought an Electronic Dance Concert to a region of the DMV that had never had done anything like this before.” 

