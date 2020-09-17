This Virtual Festival Will Feature a Snoop Dogg DJ Set and a Live Palm Reading by T-Pain

In the dawn of virtual music festivals, it seems as if a new livestream sprouts from the rotted roots of the pandemic-stricken live music industry every day. From small-scale DJ sets to massive, full-fledged digital music festivals, livestreamed concerts have proven their place in the contemporary music landscape, and they're not going anywhere anytime soon.

Another virtual music fest called Abracadabra Festival has now risen from the ashes of the COVID-19 wreckage. The new four-day streaming event, which doubles as an environmental fundraiser, shared its lineup today ahead of its kickoff at 6:30PM ET (3:30PM PT). Joining Diplo and Tycho at the top of the flier is none other than Snoop Dogg, who is DJing as "DJ Snoopadelic." Snoop made his DJ debut back in 2018 at the Mandalay Bay Vegas nightclub LIGHT, and he is now resurrecting the moniker in the name of altruism. Also set to appear at the livestream event are B.o.B, Destructo, Channel Tres, BLOND:ISH, and T-Pain, the latter of whom will be offering a live palm reading.

Hosted from the historic Los Angeles Theatre, the free Abracadabra Festival stream will be directing 100% of proceeds to Lonely Whale, Parley for the Oceans, and co-founder BLOND:ISH’s Bye Bye Plastic, an organization they developed to eliminate single-use plastics from the music industry by 2025.

Check out the full lineup and schedule below ahead of the launch on Abracadabra's Twitch channel. For more information about Abracadabra Festival, head over to the event's website.