SnowGlobe Music Festival Postponed Due to Impact of COVID-19

The South Lake Tahoe event will now take place over New Year's Eve weekend 2021.
SnowGlobe Music Festival

The 10th anniversary of SnowGlobe Music Festival has been postponed due to the impact of COVID-19. The unfortunate news should be unsurprising to most due to the country's rising case counts and the fact that other major festivals have not taken place since March.

SnowGlobe representatives took to Twitter to share the update with fans, including a photo of Skrillex from last year's event in the post.

Organizers stated that they consulted with local and state health officials before making the decision to hold off on this year's event. They also note that the safety of attendees, staff, and performers was the deciding factor, and thanked all those who supported the fest over the years.

Snowglobe Music Festival will now take place December 29th to 31st, 2021 in South Lake Tahoe, California. While tickets are not yet on sale, fans are encouraged to sign up for their mailing list to be notified about pre-sale opportunities. You can learn more about the event and sign up for updates here.

